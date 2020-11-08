Joe Biden elected the 46th US president after a bitter campaign

Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the US presidential election. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Joe Biden was yesterday declared the winner of the US presidential election, confining Donald Trump to a single term in office and bringing to a close four tumultuous years in the White House.

The Democratic candidate became the president-elect when American media outlets concluded he had won the state of Pennsylvania, and therefore the election. His running mate, Kamala Harris, became the first woman of colour to be elected vice-president in the country's history.

Within minutes of the news breaking, scenes of celebration were seen on streets across the US, with crowds cheering, honking car horns and waving the Stars and Stripes.

Biden said in a statement he was "honoured and humbled" to have won the election and issued a unifying message.

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," he said.

"It's time for America to unite and to heal. We are the United States of America and there's nothing we can't do, if we do it together."

However, Trump, who was golfing when the declaration was made, refused to concede, instead issuing a statement vowing to fight on through the courts. "We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," Trump claimed, without evidence, in a statement issued minutes after the race was called. "The simple fact is this election is far from over."

The results of Tuesday's election had been on a knife-edge for days, with Biden and Trump locked in a closer-than-expected battle as five key swing states counted their ballots. But shortly after 11am on America's east coast yesterday, new vote counts dropped and put Biden into a lead of more than 0.5 percentage points in Pennsylvania.

Within moments, cable news channels crunching the numbers concluded that the Democrat's lead in the state was unassailable. One news anchor on CNN broke down in tears of relief as he gave a monologue about America's future. The win in Pennsylvania pushed Biden over the 270 electoral votes figure which guarantees a presidential candidate's victory under the electoral college system.

With Pennsylvania, Biden was on 273 electoral votes to Mr Trump's 214. As the day progressed, Nevada was called for the Democrat, taking him to 279 electoral votes.

If Biden goes on to convert his leads in Arizona and Georgia into victories he would be on 306 electoral votes - the same figure Mr Trump secured in the 2016 election.

With the few last remaining ballots being counted last night, Mr Biden was approaching 74.5 million votes - more than any presidential candidate has won in history, while Trump was on 70.3 million. There was renewed hope among Democrats in the Senate race too, as two seats went to a run-off, meaning the party now has the chance to win back the legislature that would enable Biden to push through healthcare and climate change reforms.

Victory is the crowning glory of a half-century long political career for Joe Biden.

It came 48 years to the day since he was first voted into the US Senate aged just 29. At 77 he becomes the oldest person to be elected to the US presidency, on his third presidential bid, the first of which came in 1988.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, is the first president to lose a re-election bid since George HW Bush in 1992. The second term he fought so hard to win has proved illusory.

Much uncertainty remains about the handover of power, given Trump has insisted for days that he was the rightful victor and claimed the election was "stolen". That claim has been rejected not just by Democrats but many leading Republicans, with widespread condemnations of sweeping and unproven allegations about election fraud.

However, the Trump campaign has submitted lawsuits in many of the key battleground states and those cases will work their way through the courts in the coming weeks.

In yesterday's statement Trump said: "Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American people are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.

"So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they deserve and that democracy demands."

Joe Biden is due to take office on January 20, the inauguration date. Irish support was largely for Biden, who opposed Britain's departure from the EU and has warned that a UK-US trade deal could be scuppered if Brexit undermines Northern Irish peace.

Last night, outside the White House, hundreds of people were gathering to celebrate, chanting Biden's name and dancing outside a fence constructed around the presidential residence just before the election. The president-elect was expected to address the nation last night.

