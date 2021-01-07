| -0.2°C Dublin

‘It's like watching a real-life horror movie’ – Capitol breach by Trump supporters prompts urgent questions about security failures

Stand-off: Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Expand

Stand-off: Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

AP

Carol D. Leonnig, Aaron C. Davis, Dan Lamothe and David A. Fahrenthold

The storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters on Wednesday was a disastrous failure of security: In a city on high alert, in a building with its own 1,700-member police department, people forced their way into the sanctums of American democracy with nothing more than flagpoles, riot shields and shoves.

Nobody stopped them - and some officers were captured on videos appearing to stand back as rioters streamed inside.

On Wednesday, while police were still struggling to eject the last intruders from the Capitol, current and former law enforcement officials said it appeared the U.S. Capitol Police and other agencies had failed to anticipate the size and intentions of the crowd that Trump urged to march up Pennsylvania Avenue to where lawmakers were gathered.

