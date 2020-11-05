‘It’s exciting, but you would be a bit nervous too’ - long election night for Biden’s Irish cousin

A mural of US presidential hopeful and former vice-president Joe Biden in Ballina, Co Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

Joe Blewitt had a fitful few hours sleep. At 4am on election night, things weren’t looking good for his cousin Joe Biden, so he went to bed.

But as dawn broke in Co Mayo, the ancestral home of the former US vice-president, things were looking up. Polls that once looked grim took on a different hue.

Throughout yesterday Blewitt patiently fielded calls and requests from the local, national and international media. All the while checking rolling news and the latest projections on the race to the White House.

“It’s exciting, but you would be a bit nervous too,” admitted Blewitt.

“It was a long night, and at one stage I wasn’t sure it was going his way, but I think he is going to do it.

“We would be so happy for him and his family, and Americans would be very lucky to have such a decent, lovely man as their president.

“He really does love people, he cares about what happens to people, and that’s what the world needs now.”

The Ballina-based plumber is a third cousin of Biden's and his family has enjoyed a close relationship with the former vice-president for years.

Read More

In 2016, Biden visited Ireland along with his children and grandchildren. He returned in 2017 at his own expense to fulfil a promise to his cousin Laurita Blewitt to turn the sod on the new Mayo Roscommon Hospice facility, where she works as fundraising manager.

And, as a surprise for Biden, when he received the medal of freedom from former President Barack Obama, his family arranged for the Blewitts to attend the White House celebration.

But as the results trickled in, the mood in Doonbeg was less upbeat. The small village where Trump owns the luxurious Trump International Golf resort is firmly in his camp.

Mort McInerney said he wasn't watching the results.

“I’m very disappointed. I had hoped Trump would have done better.

“I’m very disappointed about it for the sake of the parish and local people.

“I suppose if he loses it will give him more time for his businesses.

“He will definitely, whatever happens, still have friends here.

“The thing was he was very friendly with our local priest, who died recently, and he wrote a lovely letter when he passed.

“He was a different person altogether to the one portrayed in the media.”

Read More

Online Editors