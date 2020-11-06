U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump continued to protest at votes being counted in the US presidential election with Joe Biden just one battleground state away from being able to claim victory.

President Trump has already filed legal action in several states to try to stop vote counting and repeatedly attempted to question the legitimacy of the process.

Without evidence, Mr Trump claimed that he won the election if you count 'the legal votes' and said "we think we will win the election very easily" and that he may go to the "highest court in the land" to fight it.

“If you count the legal votes I easily won. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," he claimed without evidence.

Democrat Joe Biden says he has "no doubt" he will win the US Presidential Election but has called for calm as the remaining ballots are counted.

Mr Biden is closing in on Donald Trump in a number of key States including Pennsylvania and Georgia, as he edges closer to the 270 electoral college votes that will get him over the line.

In a short address this evening, Mr Biden said "each ballot must be counted" in a response to US President Donald Trump's calls on social media to "stop the count".

"Democracy is sometimes messy, it sometimes requires a little patience, but that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world," Mr Biden said.

"We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator (Kamala) Harris and I will be declared the winners. So I ask everyone to stay calm, all people to stay calm, the process is working, the count is being completed and we will know very soon," he added.

The race for Georgia is getting tighter and tighter as less than 13,000 votes separate the two candidates - with Mr Biden needing around 64pc of the remaining 47,000 or so votes left to be counted.

It's understood that almost all of the remaining votes to be counted are absentee ballots where Mr Biden has achieving higher than this percentage so far, meaning the State and its 16 electoral college votes will go right to the wire.

Donald Trump needs between 35-37pc of the remaining votes.

Mr Biden stands at 253 electoral college with Mr Trump at 213.

Read More

Meanwhile, Mr Biden continues to eat into Mr Trump's lead in Pennsylvania. Mr Trump's lead has dropped to around 90,000 votes - a State where he must win if he is to get a second term in office.

A result in the State - which carries 20 electoral college votes - could come in by the end of the day (local time).

Democrats are optimistic of Mr Biden taking the State.

If Mr Biden takes somewhere in the region of 66pc of the remaining votes he will take the State. Today he has been getting around 70pc of the votes.

With just a handful of states still up for grabs, Mr Trump tried to press his case in court in some key swing states. It was unclear if any of his campaign's legal manoeuvering over balloting would succeed in shifting the race in his favour.

He has been on social media just one hour ago tweeting “Stop The Vote” and just after 4pm Irish time, he claimed “Big legal win in Pennsylvania.”

Two days after Election Day, neither candidate had amassed the votes needed to win the White House. But Mr Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 253, with some experts also giving him Arizona’s 11 electoral votes. That would mean he is one battleground state away — any would do — from becoming president-elect.

However, Mr Trump, with 214 electoral votes, faces a much higher hurdle. To reach 270, he needed to claim all four remaining battlegrounds: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.

In Georgia, Mr Trump held onto to a lead of 0.4 percentage points, or 18,540 votes, with 4pc of the vote left to be counted.

Results could be expected by noon EST (5pm Irish time), Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told WSB-TV.

In Nevada, Mr Biden led Mr Trump by 7,647 votes, or 0.6 percentage points, with about 14pc of the vote left to be counted.

An update was expected around 9am PST (noon EST, 5pm Irish time), Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said.

With millions of votes yet to be tabulated, Mr Biden already had received more than 71m votes, the most in history. At an afternoon news conference Wednesday local time, the former vice president said he expected to win the presidency but stopped short of outright declaring victory.

“I will govern as an American president,” Mr Biden said. "There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America.”

Mr Trump, in contrast, was escalating his efforts to sow doubt about the outcome of the race. A day after falsely claimed that he had won the election, he voiced support Thursday for ceasing the tallying of legally-cast votes in a tweet, saying, “STOP THE COUNT!” He later falsely asserted that ballots received after Election Day “will not be counted," a move that if implemented would affect military ballots, as his campaign propagated baseless allegations of fraud.

Elections are run by individual state, county and local governments and Mr Trump’s public comments have no impact on the tallying of votes across the country.





Irish Independent