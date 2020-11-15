'I'd consider a White House job offer in a heartbeat'

When news networks declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election last Saturday, Samantha Power scooped up her 11-year-old son Declan in a moment of pure elation.

"My husband happened to take a picture of me swooping Declan up into my arms. His last memory of an election was the party that I held in November 2016, where I thought we'd be coronating the first female president," she tells the Sunday Independent, referring to Hillary Clinton's defeat then by Donald Trump.

Last weekend Power, a former White House adviser to Barack Obama, took great pride watching her son and her eight-year-old daughter Rían closely follow this month's hotly contested election count.

"It was really remarkable to watch both my kids, but especially the older one, really understanding how the system worked," she says.

"This was the best justification for math that many parents have been able to offer their children. My son sitting there with a calculator and figuring out the percentages. I would make a comment about how many electoral college votes would come from, say, Nevada - and then get corrected by your 11-year-old - wow. And he's laughing. That's great," she says from her home in Concord, Massachusetts.

Power, who emigrated from Dublin to the US when she was nine with her mother and brother, is one of Ireland's most influential expats.

Expand Close HONOUR: Joe Biden, then VP, swears in Samantha Power as US ambassador to the UN as her husband Cass Sunstein watches / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp HONOUR: Joe Biden, then VP, swears in Samantha Power as US ambassador to the UN as her husband Cass Sunstein watches

She worked first as a journalist and academic, rising to prominence when she became one of the most senior figures in the Obama administration, advising him on foreign policy. She was later appointed US ambassador to the United Nations in 2013.

If president-elect Joe Biden or vice-president-elect Kamala Harris call to offer her a job in the new administration, would she return to the White House?

"Oh, absolutely. I'd consider in a heartbeat," she replies, though the 50-year-old declines to be drawn on whether there might be any formal offers on the table at this stage.

"It feels like a national emergency... between the pandemic and the economic hole that we are going to be in for a very long time after the pandemic.

"And the ways in which our alliances have been so frayed and battered by the berating of our closest friends around the world. And so to chip in in some way, I would love to do that. But there are a lot of different ways to serve."

Power's name has been mentioned in political and media circles in the US as one of many who could potentially secure a role in Biden's administration. Power had a close working relationship with him when he served as vice president to Obama.

Power, whose latest book The Education Of An Idealist: A Memoir, charts her years with the Obama administration as well as her immigrant roots, knows the challenges that lie ahead for Biden and Harris.

She is in little doubt about what is top of their agenda. "Climate, the environment and obviously Covid should be top of the agenda for the new administration. And related to Covid, the economic devastation of Covid… And then thinking about economic recovery in the context of a green economy."

The Harvard professor recognises Biden and Harris have serious challenges ahead, including uniting a divided America as well as securing power in the US senate. "Unless we take the senate, it just makes it so much harder for Biden and Harris to execute their most ambitious plans, particularly related to climate and the environment."

Biden has been "presidential", she says, in his reaction to US president Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud. "He [Biden] has a huge margin. He could be celebrating. And instead he's really aiming so much of his commentary at those Americans who didn't vote for him. He's just saying, 'I will be all of your president. I will be the president of all of you, not just those who voted for me.'

"And that's really in contrast to Trump who said he was not going to be providing federal pandemic assistance in blue [Democratic] states."

On Trump, Power is an outspoken critic. "The former diplomat in me would say he is unstatesmanlike. The citizen and parent in me would say sore loser.

"My son plays tennis. There are kids on the tennis circuit throwing their rackets and complaining about line calls and saying, 'Oh, if it hadn't been for that line call, I would have this, that and the other.' And I'm so proud of my little boy to not behave that way.

"And here we have the commander-in-chief, who still has the substantial support of tens of millions of Americans, effectively throwing his racket, challenging line calls, lying, cheating, trying to cheat. And so that's been very disappointing."

While this reaction from Trump was expected, she says, what is causing the real damage to America is the Republican party letting him away with it.

"I am immensely disappointed that Republican senators and public officials across the board are not standing up to him and are not pressing him, both publicly and behind the scenes, to concede the election. There are profound national security consequences to the actions that he [Trump] has taken.

"Joe Biden right now is not getting intelligence briefings about what is happening around the world. Joe Biden is losing time on the clock to prepare to come in and be ready to be in charge of national security on day one.

"Biden's team, the team of people he's seeking to build, need access to the civil servants, and to the political appointees… to come out the gate with the best strategy on the pandemic and on the massive job losses that have occurred.

"These are life-and-death questions that it is in every American's interest for the incoming administration to have maximum time to prepare for.

"And Trump doesn't care. All he's doing is obstructing life-and-death leadership on preparation and planning. And that's a travesty."

Does she see any scenario where Trump might simply refuse to exit the White House on January 20 next year?

"I don't think there'll be issues there. I don't think it'll come to that, you know, where he's like hanging onto the legs of the couch."

But Power, listed by Forbes in 2016 as the 41st-most powerful woman in the world, cannot envisage Trump giving a concession speech.

"I don't think my powers of imagination allow me to conjure up that image. And I hope I'm wrong," she adds. "I hope he comes to believe it is not in his political interest to act like a small man, that it is in his political interest to look large because he's made clear he wants to run again in 2024."

The outbreak of Covid-19 has temporarily halted Power's visits to Ireland but she maintains an unbreakable connection to her homeland.

She is looking to buy a family home in Co Kerry, where she married her husband, law professor Cass Sunstein, whom she met while working on the Obama campaign. The mother of two maintains a close relationship with her Kerry cousins and would love to live and work in Ireland.

"I'd love at some point to have the chance to teach Irish students in some fashion. I don't know exactly what form that would take, to do it for a year or longer. I'd love my kids to have the experience of spending a more extended period of time there."

For Power, the most poignant moment of the election was not Trump's defeat. It was instead vice president-elect Kamala Harris's speech, because of the impact it had on her daughter.

"I knew it was going to be breaking a glass ceiling," she says of the first woman elected to the office of vice-president in the US. "And yet, sitting there with my daughter Rían and watching her watch Kamala Harris… I found it so moving.

"When Kamala Harris said, 'I'm the first, but I have no intention of being the last,' and then she said, 'and to you girls and young women out there, just know we're going to be cheering for you every step of the way'.

"My daughter Rían, she actually turned to me and said, 'Mommy, she's talking to me, she's talking to me.'"