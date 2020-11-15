| 9.3°C Dublin

'I'd consider a White House job offer in a heartbeat'

Dublin-born Samantha Power, former adviser to Barack Obama, is ready to serve the US again. She spoke to Ali Bracken

PRIDE: Samantha Power in Waterville, Co Kerry. Photo: Stephen Kelleghan Expand

Ali Bracken

When news networks declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election last Saturday, Samantha Power scooped up her 11-year-old son Declan in a moment of pure elation.

"My husband happened to take a picture of me swooping Declan up into my arms. His last memory of an election was the party that I held in November 2016, where I thought we'd be coronating the first female president," she tells the Sunday Independent, referring to Hillary Clinton's defeat then by Donald Trump.

Last weekend Power, a former White House adviser to Barack Obama, took great pride watching her son and her eight-year-old daughter Rían closely follow this month's hotly contested election count.

