'I hope Donald Trump gets re-elected, I really respect his values' - Danny Healy-Rae

DANNY Healy-Rae has explained why he is avidly supporting Donald Trump's US Presidential re-election bid.

“I am hopeful President Trump will be re-elected because I appreciate the values that he has, especially being anti-abortion, and I really respect him for that,” the Kerry Independent TD told Independent.ie.

“I am also thinking of the American economy, and the way that has been turned around,” he added, referring to two of his elderly uncles and aunts who are living in New Jersey, who are also backers of the US President.

“I follow American politics and have done for many years and I believe that he (Trump) has done a great job. Yes, he can make rash and radical statements, but I feel it’s his way of attracting attention for a lot of the good work that he has been doing. And I hope that he’d be re-elected this evening and look forward to that.”

Mr Healy-Rae confirmed he will be staying up as late as possible to watch the results coming in.

“It will depend how long it goes on. I always do watch American elections and of course have been an avid follower, like I said, since the days of John F. Kennedy, who my father (former TD Jackie Healy Rae) really adored.

“I have an interest in the American presidency since then. But I have a renewed interest since President Trump took over and I have met many people from the Midwest of the United States who said that it (the region) was totally and absolutely forgotten until Trump took over - and that their places have been revitalised and re-energised since he took over. So I really hope that he that he wins the election again.

“I will just stay up as late as possible (watching on television), but tomorrow's another day and we have to be underway again here and in Dublin to represent the people of Kerry again tomorrow.”

On the Covid-19 pandemic and China’s handling of it, Mr Healy-Rae claimed Trump was ‘right from the very start’.

He added: “I firmly believe that China should be investigated and held to account if they have done something untoward.

“I can’t prove anything, but all I’m asking is that that matter be investigated. It is very serious people have lost their lives, people have lost the jobs and their industries in many cases, and it has been the most hardshipping thing that has ever happened this country in my time.

“And I have to say if they have behaved erratically or unsavoury, they should be brought to account for it and I believe that’s what President Trump wants as well, and if he’s re-elected I’m sure that he leaves no stone unturned.”

Mr Healy-Rae said he was more inclined to the Democrats “until Trump came along - and especially when Hillary Clinton made the statement that she would approve of abortion up till eight and a half months. I think that was reprehensible.

“I mean that to me was murder and no other way about it. There's a lot of talk here of the Mother and Baby Homes here and the wrong that was done then.

“When a baby is conceived and when they are waiting to get into the world, it’s wrong for anyone to take their lives and I wouldn't be worth much if I didn't stand up for those.

“I honestly feel for those little babies because they deserve a future like we did when we were in the same position, and if I didn’t stand up for them I wouldn’t be worth much.”

Online Editors