How Trump legal challenge could play out and who might win

Despite the US president saying he intends to go to the Supreme Court because he wants “all voting to stop”, there are a number of legal hurdles.

How might a Trump legal challenge play out?

Any case would have to have been initiated in a lower court.

He would need to find a pretext in some state that would let him challenge enough votes to flip the margin from Biden to Trump.

Mr Biden’s lead in Wisconsin of 20,000 votes is considered as a “high hurdle” and too wide for the president to mount a legal challenge by some experts.

Pennsylvania, should Mr Trump lose the state, would be the most likely state to trigger a Supreme Court challenge

Prior to the election, the court declined to block the state from counting ballots received after election day, but it left the door open for the issue to be considered afterwards.

How long could it take?

It took 36 days to settle the outcome of Florida’s election in 2000.

“That was an extremely accelerated process,” added Prof Galdieri.

Even getting it to the Supreme Court could prove problematic, he said.

“It’s one thing if you have conflicting court rulings, but if lower courts agree that a Trump case lacks merit, this might not get to the Supreme Court at all.”

What is the likelihood of an ultimate Trump victory?

This is hard to call. While the conservative members of the court voiced sympathy with Republican case in Pennsylvania, the bench has traditionally been reluctant to intervene in matters of state – as opposed to federal – law.

This worked in the Republicans’ favour when the court refused to intervene when states were accused of suppressing the vote.

Prof Galdieri thinks the court would be cautious.

“I think it would depend on the issue and the judge, I don’t think [Trump] is doing himself any favours with his rhetoric last night.”



Will the president’s own Supreme Court judge change the outcome?

The appointment of Amy Coney Barrett gives conservatives a majority on the court, but it is not necessarily reliable.

In August Brett Kavanaugh sided with liberals in turning down a plea from Rhode Island Republicans to overturn the state’s decision to waive ballot security measures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Is there a legal precedent?

The obvious precedent was the contested election between George W Bush and Al Gore in the 2000 election..

But, according to Prof Galdieri, the case was unique and very different from what might arise this time around.

“Florida was using ridiculous punch cards which were prone to error and opened the door to all sorts of controversies over dimpled chads and the like.

“The question of what ballots should be counted and how they should be interpreted was one that lent itself readily to legal controversy.

"We don’t yet have these sorts of issues in this election.”

What other options does Trump have?

Recounts. The Trump campaign has already indicated it intends to push for a recount.

Candidates can request a full or partial vote recount in the state if the margin separating the candidates is 1pc or less. An automatic recount begins in Michigan if the margin separating the candidates is 2,000 votes or fewer.

In Nevada, a candidate can request a recount for any reason, regardless of the margin of victory in the state. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

