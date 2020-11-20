Giuliani sweats as Trump re-election hopes continue to evaporate under the spotlight

Rudy Giuliani became the physical embodiment of the duress Donald Trump’s re-election lawsuits were under on Thursday.

Launching another baseless tirade of voter fraud allegations at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington DC, Mr Giuliani sweated so profusely that what is assumed to be hair dye began to trickle down his face in an extremely odd press conference.

Mr Giuliani, former Mayor of New York and Trump’s senior counsel, is no stranger to odd press conferences.

On November 7, he hosted the high-powered legal team with which Mr Trump armed himself to “prove” voter fraud.

The internet showed no mercy when the hilarity of the booking mix-up was revealed.

Trump’s campaign had intended to book the Four Seasons Hotel but instead booked Four Seasons Landscaping, a company situated between a sex shop and a crematorium in an industrial estate in Philadelphia.

In a further ironic twist, the election was called for Joe Biden while the press conference was underway, with many of the media in attendance walking out.

Mr Trump has launched approximately 20 lawsuits in various states, most of which have fallen flat, in an attempt to prove the allegations of mail-in ballot fraud and a “rigged election” that his campaign has adopted since it became apparent he would not receive enough votes to win the election.

Mr Giuliani then took to mimicking actor Joe Pesci and his performance in the 1992 comedy ‘My Cousin Vinny’ to explain how Trump’s election observers were too far away to view all ballots and fully ensure a fair election, all while a black liquid slowly trickled down his face on stage.

The plot of the comedy centres around Pesci’s character, a lawyer, attempting to save his cousin from a murder charge of which he is innocent, but hilariously blundering his way through the ordeal.

The irony appears to be lost on Rudy Giuliani.

This is the latest in a series of recent PR nightmares for Mr Giuliani who appeared to be caught in a compromising position by Sacha Baron Cohen in his depiction of famous character Borat in the recently-released sequel.

In the film, the president's lawyer is “interviewed” by the 15-year-old daughter of the titular character, as she masquerades as a journalist. Once the fake interview is over, they retire to her bedroom for a drink.

Mr Giuliani can be seen putting his hand down his trousers and adjusting himself before Mr Cohen, in character as Borat, bursts in and breaks up the engagement.

A judge in Pennsylvania has recently dismissed some claims lodged by the Trump campaign of voter fraud while Joe Biden was also declared win of Georgia after a hand recount which was called for by the Trump campaign.

