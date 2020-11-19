Giuliani struggles during his first day in court for 30 years

Still fighting: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

REPRESENTING a client inside a courtroom for the first time in nearly three decades, Rudy Giuliani showed some rust as he tried to make the case that President Donald Trump has been robbed of re-election.

The former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor, who has taken over Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results, entered a courthouse in the small Pennsylvania city of Williamsport on Tuesday with a few dozen Trump supporters cheering him from across the street.

Over the next several hours, he fiddled with his Twitter account, forgot which judge he was talking to and threw around wild, unsupported accusations about a nationwide conspiracy by Democrats to steal the election.

No such evidence has emerged since Election Day.

Mr Giuliani needled an opposing lawyer, calling him “the man who was very angry with me, I forgot his name”.

He mistook the judge for a federal judge in a separate Pennsylvania district who rejected a separate Trump campaign case: “I was accused of not reading your opinion and that I did not understand it.”

And he tripped himself up over the meaning of “opacity”.

“In the plaintiffs’ counties, they were denied the opportunity to have an unobstructed observation and ensure opacity,” Mr Giuliani said.

“I’m not quite sure I know what opacity means. It probably means you can see, right?”

“It means you can’t,” said US District Judge Matthew Brann.

At times, the Philadelphia lawyer working alongside Mr Giuliani, Linda Kerns, took over in answering Judge Brann’s questions.

At one point, an opposing lawyer, Mark Aronchick, disputed Mr Giuliani’s repeated contentions that it was illegal for counties to help people vote.

The Trump campaign is seeking to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its election.

The lawsuit is based on a complaint that Philadelphia and six Democratic-controlled counties in Pennsylvania let voters make corrections to mail-in ballots that were otherwise going to be disqualified for a technicality, like lacking a secrecy envelope or a signature.

It is not clear how many ballots that could involve, although some opposing lawyers say it is far too few to overturn the election result.

President-elect Joe Biden won the state by more than 70,000 votes.

On Tuesday, opposing lawyers asked Judge Brann to throw out the case .

Once a hard-nosed federal prosecutor who made a name for himself going after New York mobsters in the 1980s, Mr Giuliani had not appeared in court as an attorney since 1992, according to court records.

As he left the courtroom on Tuesday night, he seemed unconcerned whether he’d lose that case.

“Well, obviously if we lose it, we’ll appeal it,” he said, then suggested the Trump campaign’s eggs are not in one basket.

“There are eight cases, I’m afraid to tell you,” Mr Giuliani said.

