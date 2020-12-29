Georgia candidates neck and neck in key battle for control of Senate

The two run-off votes in Georgia that will decide control of the US Senate have started their final stretch with President Donald Trump again putting himself in the middle of the campaign.

Mr Trump ignited controversy last week by holding up pandemic relief and government funding. Although he signed the legislation on Sunday night, a week after it cleared Congress, his late action will end up delaying the stimulus payments he criticised as too low and cutting a week’s worth of expanded benefits for the jobless.

The outgoing president is also headed back to Georgia, where has has lashed out at the governor and other Republicans officials. He will appear with the two incumbent Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, on the eve of their January 5 run-offs.

Both incumbents had been promoting their votes for the bill with more limited aid. Mr Trump’s complaints about the $600 (€490) stimulus payments echo those of Democrats, who had pushed for higher amounts during negotiations, undermining his own party and adding to a sense of crisis in Washington.

Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock told a crowd on Sunday to pay attention to “the kind of dysfunction in our government” as seen in the turmoil over the aid and spending bill.

“This is one of the moments when the people have got to straighten out what the government has gotten wrong,” he said. “Don’t be like those people who shout in church, but don’t listen to what the preacher says.”

The unusual dual run-off pits Mr Warnock against Ms Loeffler, and Mr Perdue against Democrat Jon Ossoff after none of the candidates managed more than 50pc of the vote in November.

Public polling shows both races essentially dead heats, and the outcome likely will depend on which party can best energise its voters. Approximately two million people have cast early ballots, according to state data compiled by the neutral Georgia Votes website.

In November, Mr Perdue finished less than two percentage points ahead of Mr Ossoff. Mr Warnock got about a third of the vote in the 20-candidate scrum for the other seat. The Republican vote in that race was divided primarily between Ms Loeffler and Representative Doug Collins, who together accounted for about 46pc of the vote.

President-elect Joe Biden narrowly won the state by 12,670 votes out of almost five million cast. He and Mr Trump have campaigned in the state ahead of the run-off.

Interest in both parties is high. Mr Ossoff and Mr Warnock each took in more than $100m (€81.7m) in campaign contributions over the last two months, a record-breaking amount. Mr Perdue raised $68.1m (€55.6m) and Ms Loeffler raised $64m (€52.3m).

The Senate is currently divided 52-48 in favour of Republicans and the Democrats would need to win both Georgia seats to gain nominal control, with incoming Vice President Kamala Harris providing a tie-breaking vote.

Online Editors