Four years after they failed to predict Trump victory, US pollsters come in for scrutiny once more

DONALD TRUMP'S unexpectedly strong election showing against Joe Biden is reviving the notion of the so-called shy Trump voter among pollsters, who had consistently predicted a far weaker performance by the president before the November 3 contest.

The outcome marked the second time in four years that pollsters understated Mr Trump’s support prior to an election. Now, polling firms are faced with another possible culprit: voters who either refused to say they were voting for Trump or declined to participate in polls at all.

After Mr Trump’s surprise 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, pollsters dismissed the idea that voters had hidden their support, concluding the surveys had underestimated white voters without a degree.

While pollsters say they fixed that underestimation and ultimately picked the right winner, Mr Biden’s margin of victory was half what had been predicted, and Mr Trump’s 73 million-vote strength was surprising to many who had closely followed the surveys.

Mr Biden won the election with 79.4 million votes to Trump’s 73.5 million and with 290 Electoral College votes so far to Trump’s 232.

“There were a number of polls this year that on paper looked fabulous. They did everything right but they were still among the polls that had problems,” said Courtney Kennedy, of Pew Research Center. “I was really hoping we solved it with the 2016 autopsy,” she said, referring to a report from the American Association for Public Opinion Research that sought to examine what went wrong.

Pollsters say they are now questioning whether the problem goes deeper than voters just being wary of admitting they back Mr Trump. Some Trump supporters, they worry, may be so distrustful of polls that they’ve become a blind spot. “Shy Trump voters are only part of the equation. The other part is poll deniers,” said Neil Newhouse, a Republican pollster. “Trump spent the last four years telling people [polls] were fake, and a big proportion of his supporters just said, ‘I’m not participating.’”

In a survey conducted after November 3, Mr Newhouse found 19pc of people who voted for Mr Trump had kept their support secret from friends. And it’s not that they were on the fence: most said they made up their minds weeks before polling day.

The ‘shy Trump’ effect is a variation of social desirability bias that pollsters observed in the UK elections of 1992 when Conservatives did better than expected, leading to the discovery of the ‘shy Tory’ effect.

