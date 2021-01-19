Fire at nearby homeless encampment sparks lockdown at Capitol during inauguration rehearsal

Alert: Stand-ins for Joe and Jill Biden at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol. Photo: Erin Schaff/Pool via Reuters

The US Capitol was put into lockdown during a rehearsal for Joe Biden’s inauguration after a plume of smoke from a homeless encampment a mile away sparked security concerns.

Law enforcement officials said there was no threat to the public and the fire was not believed to be a threat to the inauguration.

The evacuation of some participants and the lockdown were ordered by the acting chief of Capitol Police “in an abundance of caution”.

Mr Biden was not participating in the rehearsal, nor were other VIPs who will attend the ceremony.

But the fast decision to lock down underscores the fear that has gripped Washington since the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol.

“Members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated,” Capitol police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said.

Participants were ushered from the West Front of the Capitol.

Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the direction of a secure location inside the Capitol complex.

People said security officials yelled “this is not a drill”.

The lockdown was lifted about an hour later.

Online Editors