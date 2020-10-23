| 9.1°C Dublin

Final US Presidential Debate 2020: It's muted mediocrity this time but Biden and Trump sing civilised tune in Nashville debate

Fionnán Sheahan

Contenders: Joe Biden and Donald Trump Expand

The same allegations were slung around but just weren’t shouted this time. 

The ground covered was familiar but the final US presidential election debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was an actual discussion this time around.

Trump’s big claims versus Biden’s folksy phrases were on display once more.