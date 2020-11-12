Fears sackings and Pentagon chaos will expose US to new threats

President Trump’s firing of Defence Secretary Mark Esper, days after losing the election, and a Pentagon personnel shake-up that has followed have injected uncertainty into the ranks of national security leadership at a vulnerable moment for the United States, adding more turmoil to a period that already carries risk for the nation.

In the week since Election Day, Mr Trump has refused to concede and has publici sed spurious claims of fraud to overshadow the result. He also has declined to give President-elect Joe Biden resources and daily presidential intelligence briefings to aid the transition to the new administration. The Pentagon turmoil could further jeopardi se the prospect of a seamless handover, at what experts say is a sensitive time.

“It is a time of vulnerability, and it’s a time when your enemies can be testing you,” said Martha Joynt Kumar, director of the nonprofit White House Transition Project. “It is the kind of thing that you have to get right.”

National security crises have challenged presidents during past transitions. The Iran hostage crisis – after militant students stormed the US Embassy in Tehran – came to a close in 1981 during the transition between presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan; the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, occurred in 1988 during the transition from Mr Reagan to president George HW Bush; and Mr Bush ordered US troops into Somalia in his final weeks in office, in 1992, during the transition to president Bill Clinton.

Direct threats to the homeland have also emerged during transitions . As George W Bush welcomed president-elect Barack Obama to the White House for coffee on the morning of the 2009 inauguration, their respective national security aides sat in the Situation Room, discussing a possible threat to the event that US intelligence had picked up from the extremist group al-Shabab, according to Ms Kumar, who wrote a book about that transition.

The feared attack never took place, and the inauguration went off without a problem. But the Situation Room meeting, which came after joint crisis training sessions, underscored the vulnerability of the nation during presidential transitions – and how cooperation between the outgoing and incoming teams can reduce risk.

“Foreign adversaries believe that the United States is preoccupied during transitions, and it’s in our national security interest to demonstrate that we are not,” said David Marchick, director of the Center for Presidential Transition. He warned: “Failure to have a smooth transition could put our national security, our economic security and our health security at risk.”

Mr Trump has signalled no interest in ensuring a seamless transition, instead proceeding as though he won a second term.

The White House has told federal agencies to continue preparing for Mr Trump’s budget submission to Congress in February.

The situation has prompted accusations that Mr Trump is endangering the country.

“By destabilising our national security team, we could increase the likelihood that one of our adversaries tries to take advantage of us,” Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in an interview.

“Trump is always distracted, but he is particularly distracted now, and there’s now also the possibility of having a fractured or inexperienced or incomplete national security team to deal with a crisis.”

Mr Trump also could make foreign policy moves before leaving office that could hem in Mr Biden’s future choices, for example by increasing pressure on Iran to make reviving the 2015 nuclear accord even more difficult.

Foreign powers such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey that are likely to receive more pushback from a Biden administration could use the final months of the Trump administration to accomplish goals that might present challenges later, particularly if Washington is preoccupied with a chaotic presidential transition.

