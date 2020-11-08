Fears grow that defiant sore loser won't leave office graciously

U.S President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, U.S. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump's bid to discredit the integrity of the US election and use legal action to block the completion of vote tallies in some states has raised fears, even among his aides, that he will refuse to concede and seek to undermine a potential transfer of power.

Trump associates have said privately that the president is unlikely to formally concede the race under any circumstances in the traditional manner of a concession speech and a phone call to Biden.

Experts also warned that Trump could work to scuttle cooperation with Biden's team in ensuring a smooth turnover on Inauguration Day come January 20.

"I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!" Trump tweeted yesterday shortly before all major news organisations called the contest for Biden.

"Donald Trump is behaving like a tin-pot dictator who just lost power and refuses to accept the results," historian Douglas Brinkley said.

Trump has dispatched a team of lawyers and White House surrogates to the contested states to challenge the integrity of some ballots, halt the counting of others and seek statewide recounts.

White House spokesman Judd Deere emphasised that transition coordination with Biden's team has been underway for months, as required by federal law.

Trump "will accept the results of a free and fair election," Deere said. "The Trump Administration is following all statutory requirements."

As of midday yesterday, however, there was no sign of an acknowledgment of Biden's victory from Trump.

Biden and his aides have ramped up warnings that they will not wait for Trump to accept defeat, with the president-elect asking the nation to be patient as the votes were counted.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates was more pointed, saying that "the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."

An expert who has worked closely on presidential transitions said the challenge is particularly daunting given the coronavirus pandemic, citing federal efforts to help private companies develop, test and, ultimately, distribute a vaccine.

"The stakes are just incredibly high to have a smooth and peaceful transition. Our national security depends on it," said this person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the election had not yet been called.

Democrats expressed concerns that Trump is intent on doing as much as possible to set back Biden's presidency.

"What's interesting is that Trump is now the leader of the resistance," said Simon Rosenberg, founder of the liberal NDN think tank.

"He can do a lot to make it far more difficult under what is already very difficult circumstances because of Covid."

Sunday Independent