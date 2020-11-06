Facebook shuts ‘Stop the Steal’ forum which was gaining 100 members a second

Facebook saw 'worrying calls for violence from some members of the group'

Facebook has taken down a rapidly growing group where supporters of Donald Trump posted misinformation, violent rhetoric and organised protests against the baseless claim that Democrats were stealing the election.

The group had ballooned to more than 365,000 members in one day and was adding 100 members every

second.

“In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the group ‘Stop the Steal’, which was creating real-world events,” a Facebook spokeswoman said.

“The group was organised around the delegitimisation of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group.”

The ‘Stop the Steal’ group, which called for “boots on the ground to protect the integrity of the vote”, had prepared for Facebook to take action, directing new members to an email sign-up page “in the event that social media censors this group”.

Read More

Read More

The group was run by Trump supporters Women for America First. The non-profit body organised protests against Covid-19 restrictions and supported Mr Trump during his impeachment hearing.

Unfounded and debunked claims about the integrity of the US election have been spread on social media by Mr Trump and high-profile Republican accounts and the hashtag #StopTheSteal has gained momentum.

Twitter has continued to attach labels to false and misleading tweets from Mr Trump.

Twitter flagged a tweet yesterday from the president that said votes received after election day would not be counted. It is normal in US elections for states to count votes for days, or even weeks, after voting ends.

Facebook groups are billed as community forums for shared interests but watchdog organisations have argued that they can be hotbeds for hyper-partisan misinformation.

A post that got over 1,700 likes in the ‘Stop the Steal’ group said: “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.”

Online Editors