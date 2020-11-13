Experienced operator Ronald Klain chosen as Biden’s chief of staff

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen long-time Washington operative Ronald Klain as White House chief of staff, sending an early signal that he intends to rely heavily on experience, competence and political agility after a Donald Trump presidency that prized flashiness and personality.

Mr Klain (59) has been a senior adviser to Democratic presidents, vice presidents, candidates and senators. His appointment marks a homecoming of sorts. He served in the late 1980s as a top aide to Mr Biden when he was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and ran Mr Biden’s office when he first became vice president.

“Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014,” Mr Biden said in a statement. “His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again.”

A strategist with a legal mind and political ear, Mr Klain is the sort of behind-the-scenes Washington hand more common in decades past, an operative who has managed everything from an Ebola outbreak to candidate debates to judicial confirmations.

Often called the second-hardest gig in Washington, the White House chief of staff holds what is traditionally the most important unelected position in government not subject to a Senate confirmation, a person who must wake the president in a crisis and decide who gets to be in the room to shape his views.

In the past, the job has often gone to the most talented advisers in both parties including Republican James Baker and Democrat Leon Panetta.