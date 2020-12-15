Electors cast votes amid heightened security to confirm Biden as next president

Electors cast their votes yesterday to formally choose Joe Biden as the next US president. Photo: Reuters

America’s electors ignored political pressure and security concerns yesterday to cast their votes for the next US president, with Joe Biden expected to be formally nominated.

The largely ceremonial process usually draws little attention, but given US President Donald Trump’s refusal to admit defeat, it was closely watched across the US.

Yesterday saw each of the electors, 538 nominated individuals who under the idiosyncrasies of the US electoral system are the ones who select the president, gather in their states to vote.

They are by either law or precedent bound to select the candidate who received the most votes in their state, part of the electoral college system.

While the voting was procedural, it was also historic, marking the moment the country was due to formally pick Mr Biden as its next president.

Congress will meet on January 6 to count the electoral votes and declare the winner, with Mr Biden due to take over the presidency at an inauguration on January 20.

Formality: Trump supporters demonstrate as electors cast their votes for the US presidential election in Pennsylvania. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Formality: Trump supporters demonstrate as electors cast their votes for the US presidential election in Pennsylvania. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Mr Trump was in the White House’s Oval Office yesterday as votes were taking place. He has still not made a public sign that he is ready to concede to Mr Biden.

Over the weekend, Mr Trump was defiant in a Fox News interview, declaring “it’s not over” despite the supreme court rejecting a voter fraud lawsuit on Friday.

Yesterday, Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to the president, downplayed the significance of the electors voting as he echoed Mr Trump’s claims he could yet somehow cling to power.

“The only date in the Constitution is January 20. So we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent result,” Mr Miller said on Fox News.

Mr Biden, who won the close presidential election on November 3 by a margin of multiple states, was scheduled to give a speech last night once all electoral votes had been cast.

With Mr Trump continuing to claim, without evidence, that the election had been “stolen” from him by mass voter fraud, heightened security was put in place for electors.

In some key swing states, officers met electors at their cars or in hotel rooms and escorted them to the locations where they would be voting.

In Michigan’s Capitol building, the Senate and House offices were closed because of “credible threats of violence”.

In Arizona, officials would not even make public the location of voting.

One elector for Mr Biden in Pennsylvania told Politico they received “unrelenting” online harassment before the vote. Another in Michigan said they expected some form of confrontation.

Throughout the day, however, there were few reports of disturbances as electors gathered, often in ornate rooms in their state governmental buildings, to cast their votes.

Some electors – a role often seen as an honour, fulfilling a little known but critical part of the election process – were well-known names. Bill and Hillary Clinton were electors in New York.

An elector wears a Biden/Harris button as he casts his vote in Michigan. Photo: Carlos Osorio-Pool/Getty Images

An elector wears a Biden/Harris button as he casts his vote in Michigan. Photo: Carlos Osorio-Pool/Getty Images

In a separate development, Smartmatic, a Florida-based company that runs electronic voting systems, demanded conservative cable news channels retract claims that its machines had flipped votes.

Legal notices and restriction letters to Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network said there was “no evidence” for claims Smartmatic had been involved in any wrongdoing.

Antonio Mugica, chief executive of Smartmatic, said the baseless claims circulated by Mr Trump and his allies were having a knock-on effect, with officials in other countries either reluctant to sign deals or warning that they were reassessing their contracts.

“I don’t think there is one customer in the world that has not come back to us to tell us either that this is a problem and this could endanger our future relationship – for existing customers – or that this could endanger a potential new contract,” he said.

