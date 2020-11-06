Election result will have massive implications for US foreign policy

The final US election result is not just a momentous one for the American people, but has huge ramifications for the rest of the world. In terms of US foreign policy Trump is by now a well-known quantity. A second Trump administration – much like the first – will come as a considerable shock to many but we pretty much know what to expect. Freed of any electoral need to temper his impulses, Trump’s America First rollercoaster will only accelerate. The contours of a Biden presidency are perhaps less obvious.

So, what would a Biden presidency mean for Ireland and Europe? First and foremost, it would mean stability – but not a return to a pre-Trump status quo. The wild policy swings and twitter rants with which we are familiar would be over, but Biden would have a serious job of work to reestablish US credibility and global trust. For Ireland, most eyes remain on Brexit whether Trump or Biden prevail. With Biden we know that there will be no US-UK trade deal if the UK fails to live up to the letter and spirit of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and the Irish Protocol. Trump’s bromance with Brexit and Boris Johnson on the other hand would likely deepen. With Trump, Ireland will have to rely largely on a US Congress, led by Nancy Pelosi, to hold the line. Crucially, too, Biden sees the EU as a key partner and we could therefore expect to see closer relations between Washington, Brussels, Paris and Berlin.

A big part of the Biden agenda would be a recommitment to the rule of law at home and overseas. While the US has always been slow to sacrifice its own freedom of action, Trump’s contempt for treaties, agreements and alliances has shattered US global leadership. This is obvious in the UN, the WHO, the WTO and in the fact that Trump’s signature move – withdrawal from the Paris climate treaties – just came into effect yesterday.

Biden would have a mountain to climb to re-establish US global credibility and he might well start with NATO. His commitment to NATO is long standing and sincere, but Europe’s trust in the US commitment to NATO was badly damaged under Trump’s first term. While the French President’s statement that NATO was ‘brain dead’ might have overstated the case at the time, even the staunchest of US allies have been hedging against the US weakening or withdrawing its defence guarantees. A second Trump administration might well see the substantive collapse of the Alliance. With Biden, a new transatlantic relationship would have to be forged, most likely with the EU at its centre and defence as a top agenda item.

Read More

Read More

China has also to be mentioned. A Biden administration would want to work with its allies and partners to design a coherent foreign policy approach. Trump could be expected to redouble his own confrontational tactics, demanding that others follow the US lead or face direct economic threats. Either scenario will test the EU and Ireland, but in obviously different ways. China has been successful, through its Belt and Road Initiative, in creating strong economic ties in Europe. This has reached such a point that specific EU member states are now unwilling to condemn even the most grotesque human rights violations in China or to denounce Chinese attacks on democracy in Hong Kong or military threats directed against Taiwan. Whether collaboratively (with Biden) or confrontationally (with Trump), Ireland will face tough choices here.

The US faces crises of near-epic proportions in both its politics and economics. As regards the economy, Biden’s Build Back Better agenda is focused on addressing the immediate economic crisis of the pandemic but with an eye towards new global challenges. Biden, unlike Trump, might thus revive an EU-US trade treaty raising obvious Irish interests. Repatriating jobs and investment from overseas US companies is a priority of both Biden and Trump. Biden could be expected to pursue OECD efforts to agree a deal on corporate taxation and the digital economy, while Trump would again likely act in isolation, setting up multiple conflicts, especially with the EU and challenging Irish FDI strategies.

Politically, Biden would struggle to reinstate standards of ethics and good public administration in key policy areas such as migration. While Trump could be expected to continue to weaponise immigration for his MAGA rallies, Biden would certainly move away from the racial dog whistles that have marked Trump’s own policy (championed, it should be said by many advisors with Irish surnames). Thus, with Biden there would be less likelihood of special measures for the Irish undocumented, while a Trump administration would have fewer reservations.

The US is at a pivotal point. Rather than an aberration, a second Trump term will testify to the fact that he is the culmination of deeper forces in the United States that might well mark the ignominious end of the American Century. Biden’s test – should he win – will be to see what can be reforged of US leadership in an uncertain world.

Ben Tonra is Professor of International Relations at the UCD School of Politics and International Relations.