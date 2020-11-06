| 3.8°C Dublin

Election result will have massive implications for US foreign policy

We know what a second Donald Trump term would mean for America's relationship with the rest of the world – a Joe Biden presidency would bring more stability

A person wearing a Donald Trump mask gestures as supporters of Democrats Abroad rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the US Embassy in Berlin. Photo: Omer Messinger/Getty Images Expand

A person wearing a Donald Trump mask gestures as supporters of Democrats Abroad rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the US Embassy in Berlin. Photo: Omer Messinger/Getty Images

Ben Tonra

The final US election result is not just a momentous one for the American people, but has huge ramifications for the rest of the world. In terms of US foreign policy Trump is by now a well-known quantity. A second Trump administration – much like the first – will come as a considerable shock to many but we pretty much know what to expect. Freed of any electoral need to temper his impulses, Trump’s America First rollercoaster will only accelerate. The contours of a Biden presidency are perhaps less obvious.

So, what would a Biden presidency mean for Ireland and Europe? First and foremost, it would mean stability – but not a return to a pre-Trump status quo. The wild policy swings and twitter rants with which we are familiar would be over, but Biden would have a serious job of work to reestablish US credibility and global trust. For Ireland, most eyes remain on Brexit whether Trump or Biden prevail. With Biden we know that there will be no US-UK trade deal if the UK fails to live up to the letter and spirit of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and the Irish Protocol. Trump’s bromance with Brexit and Boris Johnson on the other hand would likely deepen. With Trump, Ireland will have to rely largely on a US Congress, led by Nancy Pelosi, to hold the line. Crucially, too, Biden sees the EU as a key partner and we could therefore expect to see closer relations between Washington, Brussels, Paris and Berlin.

