Donald Trump update: US President 'in good spirits' in hospital and is not receiving extra oxygen

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre (Alex Brandon/AP)

A White House doctor has said that US President Donald Trump is doing "very well" in hospital,

In an update on his condition this evening, it was also revealed that he is not receiving extra oxygen.

US President Donald Trump will spend a "few days" at a military hospital on the advice of his physicians after contracting Covid-19, the White House said last night.

Mr Trump (74) was moved to a special suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, for the next few days as a precautionary measure, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Roughly 17 hours after he announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, Mr Trump walked slowly from the White House to a waiting helicopter to be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre. He wore a mask and business suit, and he did not speak to reporters.

"I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out," Mr Trump said in a Twitter video.

Mr Trump has a mild fever, according to a source familiar with the matter. White House doctor Sean P Conley wrote in a memo that he is "fatigued but in good spirits".

It's reported that the US president was given an artificial antibody treatment at the White House on Friday after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The experimental coronavirus drug is “very promising” and “very potent”, according to an Oxford University professor involved in UK trials of the treatment.

