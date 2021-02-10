Donald Trump is permanently banned from Twitter, says tech firm’s chief financial officer

US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results. Photo by: REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

Donald Trump is permanently banned from Twitter, even if he runs for the presidency again, the social media site's chief financial officer has said.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC, CFO Ned Segal said Twitter’s policies do not allow someone to come back once they have been removed.

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform," he said.

"Whether you're a commentator, you're a CFO, or you are a former or current public official. Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don't allow people to come back.

“He was removed when he was president and it’d be no difference for anybody who is a public official once they have been removed from the service.”

Mr Trump was banned from the site last month after the US Capitol was stormed. Twitter said it permanently suspended his account “due to risk of further incitement of violence.”

After he was banned, the former US President said: “Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely.”

Mr Trump's impeachment trial is currently in progress and if he is not acquitted he would not be barred from seeking presidency again.

Online Editors