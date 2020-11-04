| 1.8°C Dublin

Disunited States of America election shows the centre is not holding as push to extremes intensifies

Fionnán Sheahan

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya Expand

"Remember the first rule of politics. The ballots don't make the results, the counters make the results. The counters. Keep counting." - Boss Tweed in ‘The Gangs of New York’.

Lightning has struck twice as the US Presidential election has come down to a knife-edge.

Similar to the result of four years ago, Donald Trump is poised to lose the popular national vote, but remains in contention to win the electoral college from Joe Biden.

