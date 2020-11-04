"Remember the first rule of politics. The ballots don't make the results, the counters make the results. The counters. Keep counting." - Boss Tweed in ‘The Gangs of New York’.

Lightning has struck twice as the US Presidential election has come down to a knife-edge.

Similar to the result of four years ago, Donald Trump is poised to lose the popular national vote, but remains in contention to win the electoral college from Joe Biden.

The result is still unclear with a tie even possible.

After all that’s happened in the intervening four years, after all the controversies, furores and scandals, the theory that a solid centrist candidate would easily defeat Trump was torn up.

The reality is more people voted for Donald Trump on this occasion with a higher turnout.

The result can’t be put down as some sort of anomaly.

The sitting President and former Vice President are known entities. There are no surprises.

Read More

The turnout is up across the country, despite the complications caused by coronavirus.

Yet, as the last of the polls closed, it was possible only one state would change from Republican to Democrat - and that was attributed to demographic changes in the population.

Trump supposedly appealed only to his base and struggled beyond that to attract support. Not so. Analysts said Trump’s behaviour had lost a significant amount of support among moderate Republican women and conservative-leaning independent women. The polls suggested there would be a record gender gap between women and men. It either hasn’t materialised or won’t make a difference.

Trump’s tactics haven’t done him any harm or damaged his popularity.

The entire campaign was shaped, if not entirely influenced by, the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden voters were more concerned about the management of the virus, while Trump’s wanted the economy to be reopened, according to polling data.

A CNN exit poll asked voters how US efforts to contain the coronavirus were going. 51pc said it was going badly but 48pc felt it was going well. Viewed from this side of the Atlantic, it’s a baffling viewpoint.

Nonetheless, that’s the perception of people on the ground, not those watching the chaotic handling of the crisis from abroad.

Coming into 2020, Trump’s selling point was the economy and job creation. His tax cuts and spending increases drove a spike in the stock exchange. The economic impact wasn’t limited to high earners. The country’s unemployment rate fell to a half-century low and jobless figures for Latinos, Blacks and Asians also dropped to the lowest level on record.

However, his Presidential ratings were also continually in record low territory and economists predicted the performance was tailing off and heading in the opposite direction.

Then the pandemic hit.

The American public clearly feels Trump will deliver on the economy. The exit polls show seven out of the ten Trump voters said rebuilding the economy should be the nation's top priority.

The performance of Trump will continue the swing of the Republican party to the right.

The question now is if the Democrats will correspondingly go left.

The current approach to appeal to the centre and be half-in, half-out on radical social, economic and climate change is failing to inspire.

For the second election in a row, the Democrats put an establishment candidate up against Joe Biden and failed to make a significant dent in his support.

Biden was the compromise candidate to emerge from a largely left-leaning pack. The argument will be that a more radical alternative would have lost support in the middle.

The so-called change candidate was a 78-year-old long-term careerist politician, involved in the game for five decades.

Biden held the line, but the centre is not holding in US politics and the push to the extremes will only intensify after this election.

Trumpism is far from dead as a political strategy.

The President isn’t even happy with the news outlet regarded as most favourable towards his outlook.

His rise to power is frequently linked to the influence of Rupert Murdoch’s father, Fox News, and the backing of right-wing firebrand hosts like Sean Hannity. But Trump has also had some disputes with the cable news network. He has talked about his ambition to start an alternative to Fox News, as a response to what he describes as “fake news”.

Biden became the anti-Trump candidate in America’s love-hate relationship with its President.

The country is still divided right down the middle.

Both candidates are still predicting victory.

Biden is arguing he is on track to win, feeling good and calling for patience.

“It ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted,” he said at a rally in his political base of Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden was preempting any attempt by Trump to declare victory before the results are known. The President has also been arguing votes should not be counted after election day.

Trump was ebullient as ever.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!,” he said on Twitter.

Yes, he misspelled “Poles”, when he meant “polls”, but it doesn’t seem to make a blind of difference to the voters.

The swing states flagged as determining the outcome came through.

A number of the notable battlegrounds were a toss-up between the two, with the outcome dependent on the Great Lakes states of Michigan, Wisconsin and, yes, Pennsylvania.

Trump was leading in all three of these upper mid-west states in the early stages of the count.

The formerly Blue Wall, which Trump smashed in 2016 with promises of a return to better times, was the key target for Biden.

Trump’s message still holds and Biden didn’t convince enough that he could deliver for areas where traditional industries have died away. The turnout in Democrat strongholds was not as strong as was required. The potential of green energy jobs and new technologies appeared to be more relevant to the far-away west coast.

Trump appeared to have done enough to pull back possible losses in Texas, Florida and probably Georgia. Ohio and Iowa also held firm. North Carolina was too close to call as voting stopped for the night, but Trump had a lead before the remaining of postal ballots were counted.

The opportunities for Biden to have a comprehensive victory slipped away.

The energy of the Trump campaign, with a series of packed rallies in the final week, gave his candidacy a lift. However, Arizona did remain a big prize where Biden was firmly in contention to flip. The changes in demographics and the suburban revolt saw a traditionally Republican stronghold lean towards the Democrats.

The Trump era is not over yet.