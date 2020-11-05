| 8.3°C Dublin

Dismissing Trump voters shows how little we understand about America’s vast diversity

Faith is very important to many Americans, some of whom turned to prayer – rather than help from the authorities – after Hurricane Harvey caused widespread flooding in Houston, Texas in 2017. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Faith is very important to many Americans, some of whom turned to prayer – rather than help from the authorities – after Hurricane Harvey caused widespread flooding in Houston, Texas in 2017. Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Farrell

WHEN I stepped off the plane in Indiana during the summer of 2017 to work at a summer camp, I arrived in a state of awe. I was 19, thrilled at the thought of my first big solo adventure abroad, and excited to live out the ‘American dream’ I had seen so often through the TV screen.

That feeling soon turned into jetlagged delirium, when I realised my suitcase hadn’t arrived with me off the tiny plane I had boarded from Chicago O’Hare to Evansville.

The panic further set in when I realised the tired jokes I was making weren’t quite hitting the mark with my new American colleagues, who either couldn’t understand my humour or commuter-belt Dublin dialect – or maybe both.

