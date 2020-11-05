Dismissing Trump voters shows how little we understand about America’s vast diversity

WHEN I stepped off the plane in Indiana during the summer of 2017 to work at a summer camp, I arrived in a state of awe. I was 19, thrilled at the thought of my first big solo adventure abroad, and excited to live out the ‘American dream’ I had seen so often through the TV screen.

That feeling soon turned into jetlagged delirium, when I realised my suitcase hadn’t arrived with me off the tiny plane I had boarded from Chicago O’Hare to Evansville.

The panic further set in when I realised the tired jokes I was making weren’t quite hitting the mark with my new American colleagues, who either couldn’t understand my humour or commuter-belt Dublin dialect – or maybe both.

I spent my first few days not saying much, my body clock still not functioning correctly.

The food, although the dishes the same, didn’t quite taste like at home, and suddenly the thought of being a non-Christian working at a YMCA camp in the Midwest was starting to seem more daunting than it had before I left. Had I made a mistake?

But then I made a friend. And another. And another.

And I realised to truly make the most of my J1 experience, I had to really immerse myself in American life – so I did.

Now aged 22 with six months of USA living and 14 states under my belt, I realise how naive I was to think the America I saw on television was the land I was arriving to.

Yet part of me still fantasises of living the jet-set lifestyle of a New Yorker before retiring on a horse ranch in Kentucky.

I can see both sides – why we dream of spending Christmas in Chicago like in Home Alone, or a Baywatch-style summer on California’s Venice Beach.

And I can also see why, for reasons most of us will never understand, people voted for Donald Trump as President.

Driving – or in my case, being driven – around the Midwestern belt is an indescribable experience.

You can cruise up the state of Indiana in nearly the same amount of time you could going along the Wild Atlantic Way. You could drive for half an hour without passing one car, with only the odd gas station to stop at along the way. A no-man's land, like a John Wayne movie stuck in time.

When you’re there, watching pick-up trucks drive by with confederate flags hanging off the back, it’s not impossible to see why people voted for Trump.

There are people there who have never ventured past the cornfields, who maybe didn’t have the money to go to college.

Those who do further their education may have never seen a black person until they got there, or heard someone speak another language.

Ignorance plays a part, but a lack of education and money does too.

Economic inequality has continued to widen in the US in the last ten years, according to the Pew Research Centre.

Trump preyed on those groups, promising a changed life for them.

We can’t blame people for wanting what they think could be a better life when they have no other options ahead.

When you’re told something enough times you start to believe it. It’s not the first time in history that has happened.

I can’t say everyone from those areas is like that because that would be a lie – most if not all of my Midwestern friends are liberal, intelligent and compassionate.

The US is an extremely large space, and each state could almost be described as its own country, with different cultures and views.

It’s diverse to the extreme.

An example that comes to mind of that disparity is Texas.

I spent last summer in the blistering heat of Phoenix, working on a journalism project at Arizona State University.

Part of that project, which was focused on disaster recovery across the country, involved travelling to states like Texas where I met with victims of the devastating Hurricane Harvey.

After landing in the bright-lights city of Houston, my two colleagues and I packed up our rented car and drove to the suburbs.

I remember turning up at one elderly woman’s house, or what was left of it.

Her home had suffered extreme mould damage after the 2017 hurricane, so extreme that she was hospitalised when it went into her lungs.

On the week we arrived, the house was being rebuilt not by federal agencies, but by a church group, who were volunteering their time.

The house was still a wreck, two years later. It wasn’t the Houston I imagined Beyonce growing up in.

In a neighbourhood that distrusted white people because of the lack of help they received, who was I to start asking questions?

I felt helpless. But the woman didn’t need my help, she needed someone to listen, and to understand.

Despite the hurricane, she had the most profound sense of faith and believed that once she prayed enough, things would start looking up for her.

Religion is very important to many Americans, and it’s another thing Trump used to his advantage.

An analysis by the University of Wisconsin-Madison found that Trump has used religious language at a higher rate than any president from the last 100 years – and that this language increased during his presidency.

Prior to the 2020 election, a YouGov analysis of seven European countries showed that 80pc wanted Joe Biden to win.

It’s easy for people who spent two weeks in Disneyland Florida as a child to denounce Trump from this side of the Atlantic and the ‘stupid’ Americans that voted for him.

But as a friend of mine said, “living here is different”.

"The ‘American dream’ isn’t a term that’s used here,” she said.

If Trump is narrowly elected for a second term, there’s a chance many Irish people will never get to understand their way of life.

But one can dream – or at least try to understand.