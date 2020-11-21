Democrats relentless in their fight for votes to take Senate

For Deborah Scott, executive director of Georgia Stand-Up, it’s as if election day never ended.

The get-out-the-vote efforts of civic engagement groups like hers, which helped Joe Biden become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in nearly three decades, have been ongoing since November 3. The group is still knocking on doors, calling voters and signing up new registrants, with a big push involving 100 volunteers planned for this weekend. Another group that works to mobilise voters of colour set up tables at a recent high school graduation to register newly eligible young voters. A third group is reaching voters at transit stations.

The efforts are a continuation of the groups’ relentless push to register, engage and turn out voters ahead of a pair of high-stakes Senate runoffs on January 5, which will determine which party controls the Senate and potentially whether President-elect Biden will be able to enact an ambitious agenda or be blocked by a restive upper chamber.

“At this point, it’s a turnout game,” said Ms Scott, whose group focuses on Atlanta. As excited and proud black voters are about their role in the outcome of the general election, Ms Scott said the challenge is to remind them “we’re not done yet. We have to get them to go back. We have to show them why this race is so important because a lot of people will not be as engaged”.

Republicans have historically outperformed Democrats in Georgia’s runoff elections, which is one reason some political strategists suggest the Democratic Party and these groups have a tough task ahead of the runoffs, which pit challenger Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, against incumbent Senator David Perdue, a Republican, and Democrat the Rev Raphael Warnock against Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican. The runoffs were triggered when none of the candidates won more than 50pc of the vote in the November 3 election.

But Donald Trump’s attempts at overturning the results of the presidential race could prompt a backlash from Democratic voters, particularly black voters, whose support was critical to Mr Biden’s success. Many view Mr Trump’s false accusations of voter fraud – targeting heavily black cities including Philadelphia, Atlanta and Detroit – as racist. (© Washington Post)