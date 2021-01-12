Democrats move to impeach Trump over attack on Capitol

Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced a single article of impeachment against Donald Trump yesterday, kick-starting a process that could make him the first US president to be impeached twice.

The article accused him of “inciting violence against the government of the United States” for his role in encouraging the mob that stormed the US Capitol last Wednesday, leaving five dead, including a police officer.

The article was signed by 214 Democratic congressmen – almost all the party’s House members – meaning it was all but guaranteed to pass. A vote could come as soon as tomorrow, with some Republican support possible.

The remarkable speed with which the impeachment process began, just five days after pro-Trump supporters broke into the Capitol, was a reflection of the anger felt by many congressmen over what took place. Should Mr Trump be impeached, focus would turn to the next step in the process: the trial in the US Senate over whether to convict Mr Trump and remove him from office.

Holding a trial before Mr Trump leaves office at the January 20 inauguration is not expected. The earliest such a trial could be considered is effectively January 19, given the Senate is in recess.

More likely would be a trial after the inauguration. While Mr Trump would already have left the White House, conviction on the article of impeachment would be a warning to future presidents.

Critically, given Mr Trump expressed interest in running in the 2024 election, it could result in him being barred from becoming president again. Such a vote could be taken after conviction, needing just a Senate majority to pass.

Mr Trump today visits the US-Mexico border after days of avoiding the cameras and making few public comments, in part a reflection of his permanent ban from Twitter. The visit to Alamo, Texas, is part of a series of events this week highlighting what are seen as his accomplishments in office.

It will focus on the construction of hundreds of miles of border fencing since he took office in 2017. However, critics noted much of it simply replaced existing barriers and that the US defence budget paid for much of it, not Mexico.

But the visit also doubles as a reminder that Mr Trump is getting on with events as president, sending a message of defiance that he will see out his final days in office.



Mr Trump was first impeached in December 2019, after he attempted to get the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden, then his likely Democratic presidential rival and now president-elect. The US Senate acquitted him, leaving him in office.



The four-page article of impeachment introduced yesterday was drafted by Democratic congressmen David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California.

It accuses Mr Trump of “repeatedly” issuing false statements by claiming he was the real victor in the November presidential election. It also alleges he encouraged “lawless actions” in his speech to the thousands of supporters who then marched on the Capitol.

Democrats also yesterday tried to pass a resolution calling on Mike Pence, the vice-president, to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Mr Trump, allowing him and a majority of cabinet to remove him if it was deemed he could not fulfil his duties.

The Republicans objected and a vote is expected today.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House Speaker, criticised Republicans, saying it allowed Trump’s “unhinged, unstable and deranged acts of sedition” to continue. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

