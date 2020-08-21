Democrats have a 52-year jinx - how can Joe Biden defeat this long VP losing streak?

With Joe Biden securing formal nomination as his party's presidential candidate this week, he became the latest in a parade of Democratic vice-presidents to seek America's ultimate political prize.

Despite the hoopla of the virtual convention, a nagging question dogs the Biden campaign: can the two-term Number Two buck the losing trend set by his recent predecessors?

Since the 1960s, four Democrats have won races for president: Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Each served with a vice-president later nominated for the top job.

Three of these veeps - Hubert Humphrey in 1968, Walter Mondale in 1984 and Al Gore in 2000 - lost in their attempt to move from second fiddle to chief conductor. Biden is the fourth to face that challenge.

The office of vice-president, referred to as "a heartbeat away" from untold power, is difficult to define because each occupant, besides breaking tied votes in the Senate, does whatever a president wants: no more, no less.

America's first vice-president, John Adams, called his job "the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived".

More than a century later, Franklin Roosevelt's first running mate, John Nance Garner, assessed his role more colourfully: "The vice-presidency is not worth a bucket of warm piss." Garner was so despairing of second-banana status that he sought to replace his boss at the top of the Democrats' ticket at the 1940 convention. Roosevelt received 946 votes to Garner's 61.

Until recent decades, a chief concern in choosing a political sidekick was trying to achieve balance - geographically or generationally - in voters' eyes.

Concern for balance

That is why John F Kennedy, a Irish Catholic from New England, picked a running mate in 1960 with strong appeal to Southerners in the Bible Belt: Senate majority leader Johnson.

In the popular vote, with 68 million votes cast, JFK beat Richard Nixon by a margin of just over 100,000. Johnson's home state of Texas ended in the Democratic column, as did several other states in the South, for an Electoral College advantage of 84 votes.

Since 1992, the concern for balance has shifted to practicalities of day-to-day governance. In most situations, a potential president is looking for someone to assume executive responsibilities rather than be merely a liaison with legislators, especially senators.

When Clinton chose Gore 28 years ago, a Southerner in his mid-40s was picking another Southerner of about the same age because Clinton wanted to project a team approach.

Clinton and Gore won in 1992 and 1996. During eight years as the Number Two, Gore guided the administration's work in protecting the environment, developing information technology and streamlining government.

Rather than being slighted as "standby equipment" - another derisive term for the post of vice-president - Gore played substantive roles in key areas and served as all-purpose White House adviser. (This arrangement was a far cry from his predecessor, Dan Quayle, George HW Bush's veep, who became a running joke.)

The two vice-presidents after Gore - Dick Cheney and Biden - continued the pattern Gore set in their active involvement in policy issues. Yet, unlike Gore, both entered the second office as Washington-wise senior figures to younger, less seasoned chief executives.

George W Bush, who had been governor of Texas for just five years, selected Cheney, a former Congressional leader and secretary of defence. Obama had been in the Senate only four years when he picked Biden, a six-term senator. Bush and Obama wanted advice, if not guidance, based on their sidekicks' experience.

Though understandable, the danger of bringing a veteran on to the ticket is that some observers accuse the older figure of having Svengali-like influence: the greyhair manipulating the greenhorn. Cheney, in particular, received criticism during Bush's first term for clout he wielded both overtly and behind the scenes.

By contrast, in today's White House, only one person counts: Donald Trump.

That doesn't mean Mike Pence twiddles his thumbs as vice-president. Politically, the former Indiana governor and six-term member of Congress serves as a bridge to conservative Republicans, especially religious evangelicals. He is a conspicuous cheerleader for the Trump administration, with a travel schedule that would intimidate a nomad, and he is also head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Pence makes sense for Trump, as does Senator Kamala Harris as Biden's vice-presidential candidate. Both come across to voters as serious, appropriate second-place choices.

That has not always been the case. The last woman to run for vice-president was Sarah Palin in 2008. At that time, she was the largely unknown Republican governor of Alaska. John McCain thought she would add energetic, political pizzazz to the Republicans' campaign against Obama and Biden.

Roundly ridiculed at appearances on the stump and during broadcast interviews, Palin generated more worry than assurance. Before too long, she drifted back into obscurity.

This year is different. Harris, California's attorney general before going to the Senate in 2017, is 22 years younger than Biden and has endured media scrutiny over the past decade, including during her ill-fated bid for this year's presidential nomination. With a father from Jamaica and a mother from India, she is the first woman of colour chosen to compete for the vice-presidency, and her selection has additional importance in the realm of governing. Should he win in November, Biden will be 78 on Inauguration Day next January. There are whispers already that he might serve just four years.

Conventional wisdom in political science suggests that a Number Two doesn't mean that much to an election's outcome. In most cases, that's true. But the Kennedy-Johnson triumph 60 years ago did prove otherwise.

If Biden and Harris prevail, the president-elect will break the 52-year jinx of Democratic vice-presidents losing White House campaigns, and his running mate will become the first woman in history to be a "heartbeat away".

But winning won't be easy. The Trump-Pence ticket that will be on display at next week's Republican convention will noisily vaunt their own case for re-election. Their quest to become the fourth consecutive two-term administration could be groundbreaking too. Four-in-a-row has never happened in US history.

Robert Schmuhl is professor emeritus of American Studies at the University of Notre Dame and adjunct professor at Dublin City University. He is the author of 'The Glory and the Burden: The American Presidency from FDR to Trump'