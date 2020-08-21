| 18.1°C Dublin

Democrats have a 52-year jinx - how can Joe Biden defeat this long VP losing streak?

Robert Schmuhl

If Biden and Harris prevail, the president-elect will break the 52-year jinx of Democratic vice-presidents losing White House campaigns and his running mate will become the first woman in history to be a 'heartbeat away', writes Robert Schmuhl

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill Biden after speaking during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention (Andrew Harnik/AP) Expand

With Joe Biden securing formal nomination as his party's presidential candidate this week, he became the latest in a parade of Democratic vice-presidents to seek America's ultimate political prize.

Despite the hoopla of the virtual convention, a nagging question dogs the Biden campaign: can the two-term Number Two buck the losing trend set by his recent predecessors?

Since the 1960s, four Democrats have won races for president: Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Each served with a vice-president later nominated for the top job.