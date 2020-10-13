Close election may spark legal war over swing state votes, warn experts

The US has been awash in election lawsuits since the spring, when the pandemic triggered a raft of disputes over who can vote by mail and how to count their ballots.

But, legal experts say, a widely expected second wave of lawsuits starting on election day will take those fights to the next level. Barring a landslide, such suits could sway the outcome for President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden, both of whom are laying the groundwork for court battles in must-win swing states on November 3.

"My guess is you're not going to have litigation that is constitutionally as significant as Bush v. Gore in the courts," said David Boies, the marquee combatant who represented Democrat Al Gore at the Supreme Court, which famously ordered the end of the Florida recount in 2000.

That doesn't mean there won't be legal brawling, and plenty of it. "I think you're going to have very important litigation, before canvassing boards and in courts, of the more traditional election law," cases, said Mr Boies, whose firm isn't involved in the fight. "There will be enough states in which the election is close enough for that to matter."

The lawsuits already filed hint at what's to come, said Wendy Weiser, who heads a democracy program at New York University's Brennan Center for Justice, citing the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee's effort to restrict the use of absentee ballots.

"The president might push for stopping the vote count, to cut the process short, or try to cast out the legitimacy of whole categories of ballots," she said. "And the Biden campaign will have to go to court to get counting resumed."

One factor in who wins these fights is the political makeup of the state supreme courts, "especially where we know the partisanship of the various courts," said Joshua Douglas, a professor at the University of Kentucky's law school.

Hans von Spakovsky, a lawyer at the conservative Heritage Foundation who has argued that a surge in mail-in ballots will lead to an increase in voter fraud, sees fights ahead but called the prospect of Republicans abusing the judicial system for an edge in the ballot count "paranoid".

"I think if they have evidence of administrative errors or evidence of wrongdoing, then they may go to court, but I don't think folks are just going to file frivolous lawsuits," Mr von Spakovsky said.

There are two themes to the showdown - the legitimacy of the ballot and when it arrives.

Lawsuits might seek to give voters more time to fix ballots missing signatures or with signatures that arguably don't match the ones on file. Or candidates could argue certain voters didn't meet state criteria for casting a ballot by mail.

The campaigns may spar over ballot drop boxes, which Republicans have sought to limit and Democrats to expand. The president might sue after election day to challenge all the ballots from specific boxes, alleging fraud, Mr Douglas said.

Still, the president makes it hard to predict the litigation, Mr Boies said. If he's ahead early on election day, with many mail-in votes yet to be counted, he could ask a court to deem absentee ballots fraudulent and declare himself the winner, Mr Boies said, adding attorney general William Barr could support him.

