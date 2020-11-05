STOP that counting. I’m behind but I’m in front. I’m still the President. Me, me. Stop that counting. Only I can make America great again. If I lose it’s because they cheated. But I won’t lose because I’m a winner. Stop that counting.

Throughout yesterday, Donald Trump was trumpeting. It’s what he does.

Even by his standards, however, he went too far in claiming the race had been won by him on election night – millions of votes remained to be counted.

Although going too far is what he does. It’s what he’s always done. Why would election night be any different?

Read More

Clearly, since he can’t be a good example he’ll just have to serve as a horrible warning, as Catherine the Great observed in other circumstances.

To recap: American people voted, triggering a process to count their votes. Shocking practice, according to President Trump. Stop that counting.

Pandemic or not, an election took place, just as it does every four years – hurrah for democracy. But one of the candidates is signalling he’ll only agree to the result if it favours him.

The Statue of Liberty seems to have lowered her torch, the better to hide her face in her hands.

President Trump’s desire to have postal ballots discarded is a vote suppression tactic expected to favour his cause. He indicates he’ll be mounting a Supreme Court challenge against the legitimacy of postal votes received after November 3.

Without advancing a shred of evidence to support his allegation, he’s suggesting they somehow rig the election. But as states swing from red to blue in the days ahead, his bluster will ratchet up. That’s how cornered bullies behave.

He was always a Trojan horse in the political system – bring that pony inside the camp and you unleash its potential to run amok.

Read More

The Trump electoral win in 2016 caused dismay in many circles, but its legality was accepted. That’s democracy. But it’s a two-way street.

Now, his maverick questioning of the democratic process is causing damage to his country’s standing worldwide. Stop that counting. Will the Republican Party really go along with this charade?

After four years in the White House, President Trump remains unpresidential to his fingertips. He has learned nothing. Failed to grow in stature. Never risen to the challenge.

Like some heat-maddened insect at the end of the summer, he ricochets about spreading confusion.

He’s bent on using the pandemic – where people opted for postal ballots for safety reasons – to his advantage.

A US commentator has compared his behaviour to a political virus, an acknowledgement that his suggestion of electoral fraud will sow division.

If violence erupts – and he’s certainly stoking it – that’s on President Trump’s head.

Judging by appearances, the largest democracy in the world faces a serious democratic challenge. And it’s originating from the highest office in the land. Vladimir Putin must be rubbing his hands in glee right now.

How odd to hear a word such as integrity on President Trump’s lips as he warned of “a fraud on the American public, an embarrassment to our country” and spoke of how “our goal now is to ensure the integrity, for the good of this nation” of the election.

The US Supreme Court was cited – an alarming reminder of the rush to fill it with Republicans in recent times.

“We want all voting to stop, we don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” said President Trump, to whooping supporters. Muddying the waters in trademark style.

There is a world of difference between voting and counting, but being loose with language is one of his characteristics. He’s setting the scene for a court case.

Anyone who has observed his presidency over the past four years knows that President Trump and the truth are not familiar bedfellows. He’s someone who just can’t help altering facts to suit himself.

The presumption of reason that’s attached to language is abandoned when POTUS speaks to the faithful. Whatever he says is right.

Read More

Less than a fortnight ago, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders predicted on US television that President Trump would claim the election before the postal votes were counted. And that he wouldn’t leave office if he lost.

Such manoeuvring has been feared for some time, but it’s still dismaying to watch the so-called ‘leader of the free world’ (a term that became commonplace during the Cold War) indicate he’ll take such a contentious path.

Whatever President Trump is, he’s no leader. Democratic leaders don’t abuse their position to try and manipulate elections. There’s another name for that kind of leader. Stop that counting.

Why is the election result so close, at least at this stage of counting? Weren’t four years enough for the scales to fall from people’s eyes?

Reasons for those red-leaning states include the emergence, blinking into the light, of shy Trump supporters – supporters who didn’t tell pollsters how they’d vote. But turned out on the day, thanks to his personality cult and gift for stirring up provocation.

Call it, too, the revenge of the have-nots against the haves. Call it the Covid-19 fear effect – President Trump always put the economy ahead of everything else.

In a society where Joe Public can’t rely on a social welfare net during hard times, maybe those on the margins always vote for the contender they believe will keep them in work.

By casting doubts on the poll legitimacy, President Trump has left a souvenir for a future Biden presidency, if he does manage to win through to the White House. That gift is a divided society.

Mr Biden’s attempts to govern will be made more difficult with his predecessor suggesting it’s an illegitimate win.

This is not the behaviour of a man with any respect for democracy, or intention to play his part in upholding it.

The symbolism of President Trump’s threats about the Supreme Court is extremely damaging. But as Mr Biden counsels, be patient. Keep on counting.

The revenge of democracy may sometimes be slow in coming, but it arrives in its own good time. And it’s always a welcome sight.