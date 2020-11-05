| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Casting doubt on poll validity is a step too far, even for the Trumpeter

Martina Devlin

President Donald Trump accompanied by first lady Melania Trump reacts to early results in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria Expand

Close

President Donald Trump accompanied by first lady Melania Trump reacts to early results in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump accompanied by first lady Melania Trump reacts to early results in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria

REUTERS

President Donald Trump accompanied by first lady Melania Trump reacts to early results in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria

STOP that counting. I’m behind but I’m in front. I’m still the President. Me, me. Stop that counting. Only I can make America great again. If I lose it’s because they cheated. But I won’t lose because I’m a winner. Stop that counting.

Throughout yesterday, Donald Trump was trumpeting. It’s what he does.

Even by his standards, however, he went too far in claiming the race had been won by him on election night – millions of votes remained to be counted.

Privacy