Biden’s team in waiting has the look of being just right for the job at hand

First woman: President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines speaks at his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, yesterdday. Photo: Joshua Roberts/ Reuters

While President Trump continues to deny the clear result of the election, the incoming one is well along in putting together an administration that is both barrier-breaking and reassuringly conventional.

President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled his picks for a national security team that, if confirmed by the Senate, will include Avril Haines, the first woman to serve as director of national intelligence, and Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban-born Latino, to lead the Department of Homeland Security, the agency that oversees border control and immigration policies.

Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, his choice for treasury secretary, would be the first woman to hold that post.

But as impressive as the historical nature of their nominations are the credentials that all of them bring to their jobs. Without exception, Biden has thus far named people who have deep experience both in the subject matter they will be dealing with and in the workings of government.

His designee to be ambassador to the United Nations, for instance, is Linda Thomas-Greenfield, an African American woman who grew up in segregated Louisiana, was the first in her family to graduate from high school and went on to a 35-year career in the Foreign Service .

At 43, Jake Sullivan, whom Biden selected to be his national security adviser, will be the youngest person since the Kennedy administration to hold that position. But he operated at the top levels of foreign policy as a close adviser to Biden and to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the Obama administration.

The president-elect picked as his secretary of state Antony Blinken, a foreign policy veteran whose ties to Biden go back to Blinken’s days as staff director under Biden on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Blinken has also worked in the White House and the State Department.

And with his selection of Ronald Klain as White House chief of staff, Biden tapped a long-time close adviser who has navigated with distinction through an array of top jobs at the White House, in the Justice Department and on Capitol Hill.

The president-elect boasted that his administration will have “unmatched experience and accomplishment”, but will also bring fresh thinking and new perspectives.

It would be difficult to imagine a greater contrast between Biden’s process and the way that President Donald Trump went about this four years ago.

The star of Celebrity Apprentice put together his administration like a casting call, favouring corporate chieftains, retired generals and characters who had caught his attention with their appearances on Fox News.

His initial secretary of state, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, was the first in modern history to come to the job with no experience in government. Trump fired Tillerson after a little more than a year on the job, notifying him of his sacking with a tweet.

Trump also made it clear that, to work for him, a candidate had to have a certain look and demeanor. In announcing his pick of Mike Pence as his running mate, Trump said Pence’s record as Indiana governor was “the primary reason I wanted Mike, other than he looks very good, other than he’s got an incredible family, incredible wife and family”.

John Bolton’s bushy moustache was said to be one reason Trump passed over the bombastic former UN ambassador in the initial round for secretary of state. (© The Washington Post)