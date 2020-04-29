Biden's far from young or sexy - but that could work for him

One of the most difficult things to accept in politics is that the voters might not want what you want.

Although I thought highly of many of the candidates for the Democratic nomination this year, like many coastal liberal elitists I believed Elizabeth Warren would have made the best president.

But it turned out that choosing the smartest, most competent person with the best-defined vision for reform was not in fact something primary voters were prepared to do.

And now, many Democrats may have to come to terms with the fact that Joe Biden will not run exactly the campaign they want or win in the way they would like. But his brand of not particularly inspiring politics might have within it the formula for success.

As Ronald Brownstein argues on cnn.com, Biden's path to victory could lie with a group of voters that not only isn't sexy, but is often ignored: "The former vice-president's surprising strength among older voters in polls could offer him an unexpected opportunity to broaden the electoral map, even if he struggles to mobilise large numbers of new voters.

"People older than 45 composed a larger share of voters than the national average in 2016 in all six states that both sides consider the most likely to pick the next president, especially Arizona, Michigan and, above all, Florida, according to census figures.

"Improving on the Democratic performance among those seniors offers Biden an alternative route to tipping the six key swing states … than by exciting more young people to vote, which could prove a difficult challenge for him."

Older voters, especially those over 65, aren't fun and exciting. You don't reach them with innovative new campaign techniques. They are uninterested in your memes. But they vote.

And as Brownstein points out, the last Democrat to win voters over 65 was Al Gore in 2000; Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton among them by seven points.

Biden, a guy who can reminisce about the days when you'd go down to the soda fountain with your buddy Pickles and grab a chocolate malted, may have an appeal to older voters that could make him hard to beat.

Of course, there isn't just one group of voters that holds the key to the entire election.

It still matters a great deal whether young people, African Americans and Latinos turn out, and whether suburban swing voters are still repelled by Trump.

For many liberals, their fantasy coalition is one that alters the electorate and brings the future closer. They have been waiting for the future in which young people, minorities and voters in and around metropolitan areas come together to create a bulletproof majority while Republican constituencies shrink into irrelevance.

But it remains in the future. A key reason many cautious Democrats thought Biden was electable was that they didn't quite believe that coalition could be enough, and Biden promised to assemble a more traditional majority.

Even if he can do it, amid the joy at ousting Trump, there will be a tinge of regret among many liberals that this is what it took. (© Washington Post)

Irish Independent