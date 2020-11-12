Biden urges Trump to accept election result as he plans his move into White House

President-elect Joe Biden and his Democratic allies have rebuked President Donald Trump and top Republican leaders for refusing to acknowledge the results of the election, even as Mr Biden continued with the pre-presidential necessities of building an administration and fielding congratulatory calls from top European allies.

Democrats have grown increasingly agitated that Republicans have been unwilling to accept the election results. On Tuesday, they began making more forceful arguments that the intransigence of Trump administration officials was putting national security at risk, and that his arguments contesting election results had little basis in reality.

“It’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” Mr Biden said of Mr Trump’s refusal to concede. “How can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president’s legacy.”

In the face of repeated challenges from Republicans casting Mr Biden as illegitimate, his early strategy has been to continue making the moves of any traditional incoming president: appointing transition officials, talking to international leaders and deliberating over who will staff his administration.

He has offered guidance to Americans on how to handle the coronavirus pandemic, forcefully asking them to wear masks to save lives, and he has pledged to protect their access to health care, even as President Barack Obama’s signature law faced a legal challenge in the Supreme Court.

In private, some of his advisers have discussed potential legal challenges to Mr Trump’s refusal to recognise Mr Biden’s electoral victory.

But in public Mr Biden has been trying to cast himself, as he did during the campaign, as a leader intent on soothing the nation’s upset even in the face of one of the most unusual and tense transitions in modern American history.

Mr Biden’s approach so far has reflected the disciplined optimism about bipartisan cooperation for which he was frequently criticised throughout the Democratic primaries and general election. He said on Tuesday that he believed Republicans would eventually drop their opposition to him .

He said: “I understand the sense of loss. I get that. But I think the majority of people who voted for the president… I think they understand we have to come together.” © The Washington Post