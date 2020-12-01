Biden to name a diverse group of expert ‘old hands’ to economic team  

President-elect Joe Biden is turning to veteran Democratic policy staffer Neera Tanden to lead his Office of Management and Budget and Cecilia Rouse to head the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), according to insiders.

Mr Biden will also nominate Adewale Adeyemo, a former senior adviser at BlackRock, to be deputy treasury secretary as part of economic-team nominations he plans to announce today. Mr Adeyemo is a Nigerian-born lawyer and president of the Obama Foundation.

Brian Deese, another Blackrock executive who served in Barack Obama’s administration, probably will be offered the job of National Economic Council director.

Combined with other appointments, the economic team Mr Biden is expected to include three women, two African Americans and an Indian American as he seeks to create a diverse group of economic advisers and put women and minorities in jobs historically held by white men.

Mr Biden has tapped two economic advisers from his presidential campaign, Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey, to be members of the CEA.

Mr Bernstein and Ms Boushey are popular with progressives.

Ms Boushey, who runs the Washington Centre for Equitable Growth, has advocated for paid parental leave and raising the minimum wage. Mr Bernstein was Mr Biden’s chief economic adviser in the White House during Mr Obama’s first term.

Drew Brandewie, an aide to Republican Senator John Cornyn, from Texas, signalled Ms Tanden’s nomination may be dead on arrival in a Republican-led Senate, tweeting she “stands zero chance of being confirmed”.

Another aide said Republicans in the Senate would block Ms Tanden, who’s viewed as too liberal even though she has had squabbles with some on the left.

In addition to ethnic and gender diversity, the choices show Mr Biden turning to experienced Washington hands . He has nominated Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chairwoman, as treasury secretary, Bloomberg News reported.

Ms Tanden, an Indian American who leads the left-leaning think tank Centre for American Progress, worked on the Obama administration’s health-care policy and was a close adviser to Hillary Clinton.

