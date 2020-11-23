Biden seeks crowdfunds to pay for transition

Joe Biden has turned to crowdfunding to help pay for his transition team as he prepares an administration to take over the reins of government in January.

The president-elect, who had already put aside an estimated $10m (€8.5m) for the transition, has been forced to put out the begging bowl while the Trump administration declines to follow convention and release cash to allow the handover to take place smoothly under a process known as “ascertainment”.

With Donald Trump refusing to accept he lost the election, the General Services Administration, a normally obscure arm of government, has refused to cooperate with the incoming Biden team.

The stance by Trump-­appointed administrator Emily Murphy has meant that Mr Biden has been denied office space, briefings and an estimated $8m of federal money.

This means the Biden team has to pay for salaries and expenses for the transition itself. Although it is not uncommon for incoming presidents to raise some transition cash from private sources, this is normally in addition to the money from the GSA.

Democrats are growing impatient at the stance taken by Ms Murphy, a Republican.

Carolyn Maloney and Nita Lowey, the chairs of the House oversight and appropriations committees, have threatened to summon Ms Murphy and her senior staff to a public grilling before Congress.

Four former secretaries of Homeland Security – drawn from both Republican and Democratic administrations – issued a statement pleading with her to ease the transition.

“Our country is in the middle of twin crises: a global pandemic and a severe economic downturn. The pandemic will make any transition more complicated,” they wrote.

“At this period of heightened risk for our nation, we do not have a single day to spare to begin the transition. For the good of the nation, we must start now.”

Apart from the transition, Mr Biden’s team also has the challenge of organising his inauguration on January 20.

The ceremony will be a scaled-down version of the usual traditions so as not to endanger Americans’ health amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a top aide.

“I think it’s going to definitely have to be changed,” said incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

“Obviously, this is not going to be the same kind of inauguration we had in the past.”

Mr Biden’s team is consulting with leaders in the House of Representatives and Senate on details and best practices, said Mr Klain.

The result was likely to be a “scaled down versions of the existing traditions”, he said

Mr Klain referred to the spontaneous “dancing in the streets” that broke out after Biden’s victory on November 7, four days after the election.

“We know people want to celebrate. There is something here to celebrate,” he said. “We just want to try to find a way to do it as safely as possible.”

An estimated one million people attended Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013 – and somewhere between 700,000 and 900,000 saw Mr Trump take the oath of office in 2017.

Normally the outgoing president attends the inauguration, but, given his conviction that the election was “rigged”, Mr Trump is not expected to observe the convention in which he and Mr Biden drive together to the Capitol in Washington DC.

Mr Trump would be the first president since 1869 to boycott his successor’s inauguration.

John Adams declined to turn up to see Thomas Jefferson being sworn into office in March 1801. His son, John Quincy Adams followed suit in 1829, deciding not to attend the inauguration of Andrew Jackson.

In 1869 Andrew Johnson, who became president following the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, boycotted the inauguration of Ulysses S Grant.

Mr Trump has largely disappeared from public view in recent weeks– making only four appearances since the election and spending weekends playing golf at his own club. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk