Biden picks his top team but Trump battles on

US President-Elect Joe Biden has been putting the final touches to shaping his core White House team as President Trump’s increasingly tenuous legal fight to reverse his loss in the US election drags on.

As Mr Biden grappled with putting together his own team of advisers, the White House has continued to block him from receiving the benefits normally accorded to an incoming president ahead of taking power on January 20.

Meanwhile Mr Biden’s senior campaign aides have been discussing their roles in the transition and in a Biden White House, and new announcements could come as soon as this week, according to a source familiar with the matter.

US Representative Cedric Richmond, who was a national co-chair of Democrat Biden’s campaign and former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, is expected to join the administration in a senior capacity, as is Steve Ricchetti, who has long been a close adviser to Mr Biden, the source said. Mr Richmond’s move would leave his Louisiana congressional seat open, though it is considered safely Democratic.

Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, the first woman to lead a winning Democratic presidential bid, is expected to be named a deputy chief of staff.

Other appointments could also be disclosed this week, though Mr Biden could still be weeks away from finalising his Cabinet appointees. A spokesman for Mr Biden’s transition team declined to comment.

Mr Biden was meeting advisers yesterday to discuss national security threats.

Mr Trump, a Republican, has blocked him from receiving the classified intelligence briefings usually provided to the president-elect while he pursues a long-shot bid to overturn the election results.

General Services Administrator Emily Murphy has not yet recognised Mr Biden as the “apparent winner” which is needed to release government funding and office space to the president-elect.

A spokeswoman for Ms Murphy said the administrator was following precedent and would make a decision once the winner was clear.

Mr Trump has remained angry and defiant on social media even as a handful of Republicans have said Mr Biden should be considered the president-elect.

The president, who has not conceded, has repeatedly claimed without evidence he is the victim of widespread voter fraud, and his campaign has filed a flurry of lawsuits in battleground states.

Election officials in both parties have said they see no evidence of serious irregularities.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Erin Perrine defended the campaign’s effort yesterday, even as courts in multiple states have rejected their legal challenges.

Mr Biden won the national popular vote by at least 5.6 million votes, or 3.6 percentage points, with some ballots still being counted.

In the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner, Mr Biden has secured 306 votes to Trump’s 232.

One of Mr Trump’s legal challenges was due to be heard in a Pennsylvania federal court yesterday, where another setback would likely end his already slim chances.

US District Judge Matthew Brann was due to hear arguments in a Trump campaign lawsuit that seeks to block the state’s top election official from certifying Mr Biden as the winner.

To remain in office, Mr Trump would need to overturn results in at least three of the closely contested states in unprecedented fashion, and he has no apparent legal means to do so.

Trump supporters are also clinging to hope that recounts could reverse state results, even though experts have said Mr Biden’s margins appear insurmountable.

Georgia is undertaking a manual recount on its own, but in Wisconsin the Trump campaign would have to pay for a recount in advance. The Wisconsin Elections Commission estimated that such a recount would cost $7.9m.

