Biden forced into unusual workarounds to plan for presidency

PRESIDENT Trump’s continuing refusal to cooperate with his successor is forcing president-elect Joe Biden to seek unusual workarounds to prepare for the exploding public health threat and evolving national security challenges.

Cut off from the official intelligence briefing traditionally afforded to incoming presidents, Mr Biden gathered virtually with a collection of intelligence, defence and diplomatic experts. None of the experts is currently affiliated with the US government, raising questions about whether Mr Biden is being provided the most up-to-date information about dangers facing the nation.

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris received a more formal briefing as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, though still has relatively limited information about the specific threats Mr Biden will inherit.

And as the worst pandemic in a century bears down on the US with renewed ferocity, the current administration is blocking Mr Biden from collaborating with its response team. Mr Biden’s representatives instead plan to meet pharmaceutical companies this week to determine how best to distribute at least two promising vaccines to hundreds of millions of Americans, the biggest logistical challenge to face a new president in generations.

The moves reflect how Mr Biden is adjusting to a historically tense transition. With no sign that Mr Trump is prepared to agree to a peaceful transfer of power, Mr Biden and his team are instead working through a series of backup options to do the best they can to prepare for the challenges he will face as soon as he takes office in January.

Declining to criticise Mr Trump, Mr Biden acknowledged that he has “not been receiving briefings that would ordinarily come by now” as he opened his virtual meeting with the national security experts. The 12 participants, who appeared on video screens, included former Deputy CIA Director David Cohen, retired general Stanley McChrystal and Avril Haines, a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration, among others.

Mr Biden said he was preparing to inherit “a divided country and a world in disarray”.

“That’s why I need you all,” he said.

Weeks after the election, Mr Trump continues to block Mr Biden’s access to the administration’s pandemic and national security briefings, falsely claiming that Mr Biden is not the legitimate president-elect because of non-existent voter fraud.

The Democrats defeated the Republican president on November 7, and Mr Trump’s flailing legal strategy to block certification of the election results is quickly fizzling out.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said yesterday on the Fox News Channel that the Trump administration “is doing everything statutorily required” for a transition. But she blamed the General Services Administration, an obscure government agency whose leader, Emily Murphy, has yet to certify Mr Biden as the winner, for stalling the process of officially launching the transition.

Mr Trump, who has publicly refused to accept defeat, selected Ms Murphy to lead the GSA.

A study released on Tuesday by the Centre for Presidential Transition at the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service warned that an abbreviated transition could impair Mr Biden’s ability to fill the more than 1,200 administration jobs requiring Senate confirmation, including key Cabinet and sub-Cabinet posts on the front lines of addressing the pandemic.

A growing group of Republicans have begun to state publicly what Mr Trump will not: Mr Biden will become the next president on January 20. Even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a staunch Trump ally, referred to Mr Biden as the American “president-elect” for the first time on Tuesday.

“He isn’t getting the briefings that the president-elect should be getting, but that’s not going to stop him from doing everything he can to prepare and execute during this transition period,” said Biden transition spokesman T.J. Ducklo.

Mr Trump’s decision to block the transfer of power has forced Mr Biden to navigate the life-and-death business of vaccine distribution with limited information.

Mr Biden’s team plans to meet private pharmaceutical companies on its own in the coming days to learn more about the status of their vaccine production.

