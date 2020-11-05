Biden edging ever closer to seizing victory in US election as the nail-biting count continues

Democratic candidate Joe Biden appears to be on track to pull ahead and become the next US President when all of the votes are in and counted.

The former Vice President was this evening continuing to edge ever closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, with more results expected shortly.

After Biden securing victories in the “blue wall” battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing President Donald Trump's path, updates on key counts in Nevada and Georgia are now expected soon after 5pm Irish time.

Read More

Read More

Read More

With just a handful of states still up for grabs, Trump tried to press his case in court in some key swing states. It was unclear if any of his campaign's legal manoeuvering over balloting would succeed in shifting the race in his favour.

He has been on social media just one hour ago tweeting “Stop The Vote” and just after 4pm Irish time, he claimed “Big legal win in Pennsylvania.”

Two days after Election Day, neither candidate had amassed the votes needed to win the White House. But Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 253, with some experts also giving him Arizona’s 11 electoral votes. That would mean he is one battleground state away — any would do — from becoming president-elect.

However, Trump, with 214 electoral votes, faces a much higher hurdle. To reach 270, he needed to claim all four remaining battlegrounds: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.

In Georgia, Trump held onto to a lead of 0.4 percentage points, or 18,540 votes, with 4pc of the vote left to be counted.

Results could be expected by noon EST (5pm Irish time), Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told WSB-TV.

In Nevada, Biden led Trump by 7,647 votes, or 0.6 percentage points, with about 14pc of the vote left to be counted.

An update was expected around 9am PST (noon EST, 5pm Irish time), Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said.

With millions of votes yet to be tabulated, Biden already had received more than 71m votes, the most in history. At an afternoon news conference Wednesday local time, the former vice president said he ecxpected to win the presidency but stopped short of outright declaring victory.

“I will govern as an American president,” Biden said. "There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America.”

Trump, in contrast, was escalating his efforts to sow doubt about the outcome of the race. A day after falsely claimed that he had won the election, he voiced support Thursday for ceasing the tallying of legally-cast votes in a tweet, saying, “STOP THE COUNT!” He later falsely asserted that ballots received after Election Day “will not be counted," a move that if implemented would affect military ballots, as his campaign propagated baseless allegations of fraud.

Elections are run by individual state, county and local governments and Trump’s public comments have no impact on the tallying of votes across the country.

Irish Independent