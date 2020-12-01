Biden and Harris finally get access to daily intelligence briefing

Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been given the same daily intelligence briefing President Donald Trump gets, belatedly beginning the transition between leaders of some of the United States’ most sensitive secrets.

The president’s daily briefing has been offered to every president-elect since Richard Nixon in 1968, often the morning after election day. But that courtesy is extended by custom and is not required by law, and Mr Trump’s refusal to concede defeat has put Mr Biden nearly a month behind.

Mr Biden received the briefing for eight years as vice president, and received some intelligence briefings as the Democratic presidential nominee but will likely see a product unlike the one he’s used to.

It was not immediately clear how he and Ms Harris would receive the briefing, which is tailored to the needs and interests of its top recipient.

For Mr Trump, that has meant a focus on visuals and a preference for paper. His predecessor, Barack Obama, came to embrace the briefing being presented on a modified secure tablet.

Given its sensitivity, the leather-bound briefing is usually delivered in person by a career member of the intelligence community, though Mr Trump has increasingly let that process lapse.

“On a given day, I might read about terrorist cells in Somalia or unrest in Iraq or the fact that the Chinese or Russians were developing new weapons systems,” Mr Obama writes in his memoir. “Nearly always, there was mention of potential terrorist plots, no matter how vague, thinly sourced, or unactionable – a form of due diligence on the part of the intelligence community, meant to avoid the kind of second-guessing that had transpired after 9/11.”

He added his wife, Michelle, called it The Death, Destruction and Horrible Things Book.

Much of the information requires no immediate response, Mr Obama writes. “The goal was to have a continuously up-to-date sense of all that was roiling in the world, the large, small, and sometimes barely perceptible shifts that threatened to upset whatever equilibrium we were trying to maintain.”

Mr Biden and Ms Harris will also receive in-depth briefings from intelligence experts, as well as a run-down of extremely classified covert operations under way. (© Bloomberg)

Online Editors