As Donald Jr calls for fight to the death, Republicans face civil war over false ‘stolen election’ claims

Loyal: Donald Trump supporter Edward X Young wears campaign pins during a protest, three days after the election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Eduardo Muñoz

The Republican Party was bitterly divided last night as senior figures lambasted Donald Trump while the president’s son called for a “fight to the death”.

Donald Trump Jr made it clear that anyone wanting to stand for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 must back his father now.

After initial silence in the wake of Mr Trump’s claim that the election was being “stolen” some prominent Republicans, including senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, rallied to his defence.

However, Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, appeared more neutral.

Mr McConnell said: “Here’s how this must work in our great country. Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not.

“All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws and resolve disputes. That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result. Beyond that, I don’t have anything to say.”

Mr Trump Jr called for “total war” and appeared at a rally in Georgia. He said: “I think the number one thing that Donald Trump can do in this election is fight each and every one of these battles to the death.

“The Democrats are used to this from a Republican party that hasn’t had a backbone. You’re not going to see that this time around. That party is gone and anyone that doesn’t fight should go with it. We look like a banana republic right now.

“The best thing for America’s future is for Donald Trump to go to total war over this election to expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead or no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long.”

It raised the prospect of a long-lasting split in the party between those supportive of Mr Trump’s stance on the election and those who were not, and set up the prospect of a bitter contest for the 2024 nomination between its pro and anti-Trump wings.

Mr Trump Jr added on Twitter: “For GOPers to not stand up now shows your true colours. Will make the 2024 primary process a lot easier. The total lack of action from virtually all of the ‘2024 GOP hopefuls’ is pretty amazing. They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing and able to fight, but they will cower to the media mob instead.”

Soon after that Nikki Haley, Mr Trump’s former UN ambassador and a potential 2024 Republican candidate, broke her silence. She responded: “We all owe Donald Trump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, and state legislatures. He and the American people deserve transparency and fairness as the votes are counted. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail.”

Mr Cruz, who finished second to Mr Trump in the 2016 primary race, then voiced much stronger backing than Ms Haley for the president, comparing the election to a bank robbery. He said: “I’m a little frustrated that every time they shut the doors and turn out the lights they find more Democratic votes.”

Mr Cruz was on the legal team of George W Bush in the Florida “hanging chads” legal battle in 2000.

He said he had witnessed Democrats trying to “steal an election” in Florida 20 years ago. “The answer is don’t give them the chance,” he said, adding that there was “unfortunately a partisan operation” with the current counts.

After being criticised on Twitter by the president’s son over his silence, Mr Graham, a close ally of Mr Trump, announced he was donating $500,000 to the president’s legal fund to fight election-related cases.

“Philadelphia elections are crooked as a snake,” he said. “Everything should be on the table.” He went on to claim that “dead people” had cast ballots.

However, many prominent Republicans criticised the president, including Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, who helped Mr Trump prepare for the debates with Joe Biden.

“This kind of thing, all it does is inflame without informing,” said Mr Christie. “We cannot permit inflammation without information. If you’re going to say those things from behind the podium at the White House, it’s his right to do it, it’s his right to pursue legal action, but show us the evidence.”

Mitt Romney, the Republican senator and a frequent critic of Mr Trump, said: “He was wrong to say the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen. Doing so damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic, and recklessly inflames destruction and dangerous passions.”

Pat Toomey, a Republican senator from Pennsylvania, said he found Mr Trump’s speech “very hard to watch”, while Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, said there was “no defence” for the president’s comments.

At Mr Trump Jr’s rally in Georgia, Vernon Jones, a local politician, told the crowd: “We’re starting now to see the white in their [Democrats’] eyes – and we’re getting ready to start shoo

Irish Independent