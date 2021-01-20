‘America has been tested and we’ve come out stronger’ – Joe Biden sworn in as US president

Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country reeling from deep political divides, a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.

With his hand on an heirloom Bible that has been in his family for more than a century, Biden took the presidential oath of office administered by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts just after noon local time (5pm Irish time), vowing to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Biden, 78, became the oldest U.S. president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington that was largely stripped of its usual pomp and circumstance, due both to the coronavirus and security concerns following the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

He said in his emotional inauguration speech: “The will of the people has been heard. At this hour democracy has prevailed...

"This is a great nation. We're good people, and over the centuries of storm and strife and peace and war, we've come so far, but we still have so far to go.

"There's much to repair, much to restore, much to heal and much to gain."

President Biden continued to say: “Don’t tell me things can’t change.

“Here we stand just days after a rioters mob thought they could use violence to stop the will of the people.

“It did not happen, it will not happen… not today, not ever.

“All those who supported my campaign, I’m humbled by your faith in us. To all those who did not support us, hear us out.

“If you still don’t agree, so be it. That’s democracy. That’s America, the right to disagree peacefully, I will be a president for all Americans.

“And I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as those who did.

“Many centuries ago, St Agustin, a saint of my church, wrote that people are a multitude defined by the people we love.

“Recent weeks and months have taught us a valuable lesson, there is truth and there are lies. Lies told for profit.”

He also took a moment to remember those who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

"We can do this, if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we’re willing to show a bit of tolerance and humility.

“Here’s the thing about life, there’s no accounting for what faith will deal you.

“If we are this way, our country will be stronger, more prosperous, more ready for the future.

“My fellow Americans, in the work ahead, we’re going to need each other

“We’re entering what must be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus. We must set aside politics and deal with this as one nation, we will get through this together.

“All of my colleagues that I serve with in the house and senate up here, we all understand, the world is watching, watching all of us today. America has been tested, and we’ve come out stronger for it, we will build alliances again and we’ll lead not only be the example of our power but the power of our example.

“We’ve been through so much in this nation. In my first act of president, I’d ask you join me in a moment of silence for all those we lost in this pandemic.”

Following Mr Biden’s inauguration speech, country singer Garth Brooks took to the stage to perform “Amazing Grace”. He asked the American public, both those at Capitol Hill and at home, to sing along to the final verse.

The norm-defying Trump flouted one last convention on his way out of the White House when he refused to meet with Biden or attend his successor's inauguration, breaking with a political tradition seen as affirming the peaceful transfer of power.

Trump, who never conceded the Nov. 3 election, did not mention Biden by name in his final remarks as president on Wednesday morning, when he touted his administration's record and promised to be back "in some form." He boarded Air Force One for the last time and headed to his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida.

Top Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence and the party's congressional leaders, attended Biden's inauguration, along with former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, became the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president after she was sworn in by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court's first Latina member.

Harris used two Bibles, including one owned by Thurgood Marshall, the first Black U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

Biden takes office at a time of deep national unease, with the country facing what his advisers have described as four compounding crises: the pandemic, the economic downtown, climate change and racial inequality. He has promised immediate action, including a raft of executive orders on his first day in office.

The ceremony on Wednesday unfolded in front of a heavily fortified U.S. Capitol, where a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building two weeks ago, enraged by his false claims that the election was stolen with millions of fraudulent votes.

The violence prompted the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives to impeach Trump last week for an unprecedented second time.

Thousands of National Guard troops were called into the city after the siege, which left five people dead and briefly forced lawmakers into hiding. Instead of a throng of supporters, the National Mall on Wednesday was covered by nearly 200,000 flags and 56 pillars of light meant to represent people from U.S. states and territories.

Biden’s inauguration is the zenith of a five-decade career in public service that included more than three decades in the U.S. Senate and two terms as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

Lady Gaga performed the US national anthem at Capitol Hill today, after spending the last few months of the campaign helping Biden. Georgia firefighter Andrea Hall later led the pledge of allegiance, saying it in both English and American Sign Language.

Kamala Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as vice president of the United States, as her predecessor Mike Pence watched on.

