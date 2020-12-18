‘A platform for conspiracy theories and lies’ - Democrats push back against Republican election claims

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MICH) gives an opening statement during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing to examine claims of voter irregularities in the 2020 election, in the Dirksen Senate Office Building (Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS)

Senate Republicans may be acknowledging president-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump, but the politically charged fight over Mr Trump’s claims about voter fraud rages on – and threatens to overshadow legitimate efforts to safeguard future elections.

A hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee became a forum for Republicans, led by its departing chairman Ron Johnson, to re-air Mr Trump’s baseless case against the election results in swing states. Complaining that courts threw out Mr Trump’s election lawsuits on mere “technicalities”, GOP senators and aligned witnesses warned that until their concerns were addressed, public trust in the security of the election process would not be restored.

There is no evidence of significant or widespread voter fraud, as the president and his allies continue to insist. Mr Trump’s own attorney general has made that clear while the courts have dismissed his campaign’s effort to overturn Mr Biden’s victory. Across more than 50 cases, at least 88 judges – including 39 appointed or nominated by Republicans – have turned down Mr Trump’s legal challenges in procedural rulings or decisions on their merits.

In the face of such resounding defeats, the president and his most influential supporters remain undeterred, claiming fraud is a legitimate problem.

“We’re not going to be able to just move on without bringing up these irregularities, examining them, and providing an explanation,” Mr Johnson said. “This hearing is not dangerous. What would be dangerous is not discussing this openly, transparently and frankly.”

Mr Trump wrote approvingly in a tweet that the senator was “doing an excellent job”. The post was subsequently flagged by Twitter, which labelled it disputed content.

Mr Trump also weighed in after Republican Rand Paul declared “the election in many ways was stolen” and claimed falsely that the courts simply found an “excuse” to throw Mr Trump’s election challenges out on procedural grounds. Multiple judges also have delivered opinions rejecting the merits of his complaints.

In another post that Twitter labelled untrustworthy, Mr Trump tweeted “True!”, quoting Mr Paul’s comments.

Democrats, led by Gary Peters, assailed the exercise, calling it “destructive” and “a platform for conspiracy theories and lies”. Mitt Romney, who criticised the hearing ahead of time, did not participate in the proceedings.

The president’s supporters on the panel appeared invigorated by the witnesses, three of whom had argued Mr Trump’s case against the election results in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nevada. Even the appeals from recently ousted cybersecurity chief Christopher Krebs to “stop” promoting rumours because “it’s undermining confidence in democracy” did little to quell the fervour.

Republican Josh Hawley claimed that this week, he spoke to 30 constituents and that “every single one of them... told me that they felt they had been disenfranchised, that their votes didn’t matter, that the election had been rigged”.

Complaining that those voters had simply been told “you need to sit down and shut up if you have any concerns about integrity”, Hawley warned: “Well, I’ll tell you what, 74 million Americans are not going to shut up.”