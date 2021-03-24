US President Joe Biden’s dog Major returns to White House after biting incident 

US President Joe Biden has been reunited with his dog, Major, after a biting incident earlier this month.

The three-year-old dog and his fellow German Shepherd Champ (12) were both brought to Biden's family home in Delaware after the incident.

A CNN journalist confirmed this morning on Twitter; “After receiving training in Delaware, Major Biden is back at the White House, an official confirms to CNN. Earlier this month, Major had a biting incident with a Secret Service agent.”

It’s understood that one of his dogs, Major, bit a member of the White House security staff.

Both Major and Champ moved with the Biden family to Washington in January following Donald Trump's departure.

Major, who is three-years-old, was adopted by the Biden family in 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter and has been known to display agitated behaviour such as jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at White House staff, according to CNN.

President Biden had previously admitted to catching Major on White House furniture such as the couch. “They run all over”, CNN reported Mr Biden as saying..

The older of the Biden family’s dogs is Champ, a 13-year-old German shepherd that has reportedly “slowed down physically” due to his old age.

Jill Biden, the US First Lady, told Kelly Clarkson last month on The Kelly Clarkson Show she’s “obsessed with getting the dogs settled”.

