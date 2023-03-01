| 7.2°C Dublin

US President Joe Biden proclaims March Irish-American Heritage Month

Allison Bray

US President Joe Biden has urged all Americans to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the Irish diaspora in America after officially proclaiming this month as Irish-American Heritage month.

Speaking at the White House yesterday, he spoke with pride about his own roots in Ireland and how his ancestors embodied the spirit of grit, hard work, respect and dignity – traits he said were passed down through the generations.

