US President Joe Biden proclaims March Irish-American Heritage Month

US President Joe Biden has urged all Americans to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the Irish diaspora in America after officially proclaiming this month as Irish-American Heritage month.

Speaking at the White House yesterday, he spoke with pride about his own roots in Ireland and how his ancestors embodied the spirit of grit, hard work, respect and dignity – traits he said were passed down through the generations.

“I call upon all Americans to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Irish Americans to our nation with appropriate ceremonies, activities, and programmes,” he said.

“During Irish-American Heritage Month, I think of my great-great grandparents – the Blewitts of Co Mayo and the Finnegans of Co Louth. Like so many other Irish immigrants who sought a new beginning in the United States, they arrived on our shores with hearts full of hope and dreams of the future.

"With grit and determination, they worked hard. And as they built their lives, they helped build America - never forgetting where they came from, always remembering the courage and pride they brought with them from the old country, and passing these traits down to each new generation.

“That pride lives on today in the hearts of Irish Americans across our nation. It lives on in business owners, scientists, and labour leaders who hold dear the Irish belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity. And it runs deep in so many first responders, public servants, and brave service members who defend our lives and liberties - the same liberties that so many Irish immigrants and Irish Americans helped preserve and protect.

“President John F Kennedy once said, ‘Our two nations, divided by distance, have been united by history’. Today, the Republic of Ireland and the United States are also bound in our hope for the future - a future that is equal, just, and prosperous for all of our people.

"Together, our nations have stepped up to address Covid-19 and the climate crisis. We have spoken out for human rights around the world and supported the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal war. And this year, we commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that helped create a more peaceful and prosperous future for the people of Northern Ireland,” he added.

“Ireland and the United States are forever bound together by our people and our passion. Everything between us runs deep. In the years ahead, I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and the friendship between our people even further.”