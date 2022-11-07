US president Joe Biden is kept away from key mid-term races in ‘do no harm’ strategy amid abysmal poll ratings

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama attend a campaign rally for Democratic senatorial candidate John Fetterman and Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro in Philadelphia on Saturday. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Joe Biden has been kept away from battleground midterm races as part of a “do no harm” election strategy in recognition of his abysmal approval ratings, Democratic strategists have admitted.

The US president has largely avoided the critical states that will determine who will control Congress in tomorrow’s vote, because of fears his presence at rallies could prove more of a hindrance than a help to struggling Democrat candidates.

Amid persistent inflation and rising mortgage costs, Mr Biden’s approval rating rests above 40pc, the lowest for any president on record at this stage of an administration.

The 79-year-old campaigned with John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in a key Senate race in Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

But Mr Biden stayed in the state’s bluest region, Philadelphia, and held the rally alongside his predecessor Barack Obama, who remains significantly more popular six years after leaving office.

He has largely stayed absent from other battleground races taking place in Georgia, Ohio, Nevada and Arizona.

One party strategist described the decision to keep Mr Biden away from the tightly contested races as a “do no harm” approach.

“He would potentially hurt some of these other candidates who don’t need a reminder of the 80-year-old (80 this month) president with the bad economy beside them,” the strategist told the Hill political website.

The White House’s strategy has raised eyebrows among some Democrats, who argue that Mr Biden’s deliberately low profile does not bode well for a president who says he intends to seek re-election in two years. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)​

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]