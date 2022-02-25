US politician Abby Broyles gets drunk and berates teenagers on weekend sleepover

A US House candidate in Oklahoma has apologised after reports that she became intoxicated at a Valentine’s Day weekend sleepover for middle-school-aged girls, berated several of the children and vomited in a hamper.

Democrat Abby Broyles (32) told television station KFOR that she had an adverse reaction after drinking wine and taking sleep medication given to her by a friend.

“Instead of helping me sleep, I hallucinated,” Ms Broyles said in an interview.

“And I don’t remember anything until I woke up or came to, and I was throwing up in a hamper.”

She said she was invited to the slumber party by a good friend from law school who was the mother of one of the girls.

Parents and at least one of the girls who were at the sleepover told the online news outlet NonDoc, that Ms Broyles used profanity and berated several of the 12 and 13-year-old girls at the party, commenting on one girl’s acne and another’s Hispanic ethnicity.

The parent of one of the girls, Sarah Matthews, tweeted last week that she was disappointed that Ms Broyles had not reached out to the girls to apologise.

Ms Broyles, who initially denied that she had attended the party, apologised last week.

“I apologise for any hurt or damage or trauma that my behaviour, when I didn’t know what I was doing, caused,” Ms Broyles said. “I’m deeply sorry.”