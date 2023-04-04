US nuclear weapon damaged in what could be first missile accident since Cold War

The last time US nuclear weapons were involved in an accident in Europe that was made public was in 1966. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A US nuclear bomb was bent in what appears to be the first case of an accident involving the deadly weapons in Europe since the Cold War.

A photograph of a B61 bomb with a noticeable curve in its middle being inspected by US soldiers at a Dutch air base was discovered by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS). The rear of the bomb appeared to have been twisted by an impact, and it had a tail fin missing. Pink tape had been placed over a hole in the weapon.

A report on the FAS website said: “What caused the damage is unknown, but it appears to have been a significant force. It could have been hit by a vehicle or bent out of shape by the weapons elevator of the underground storage vault.”

FAS found the image in a Los Alamos National Laboratory student briefing from 2022. The document does not say where the photograph was taken, but the FAS report has matched it to pictures taken inside a shelter at Volkel Air Base, in the Netherlands – one of six places across five European countries where the US stores nuclear weapons.

Hans Kristensen, the report’s author and director of the FAS Nuclear Information Project, said there had been no official confirmation that the photograph was taken at Volkel, that the bent bomb was real and not a training device or that the damage was the result of an accident. He said: “If the image is from a nuclear weapons event, it would constitute the first documented case of a recent nuclear weapons accident at an air base in Europe.”

A damaged nuclear weapon is known as a “bent spear” incident and kept secret in most cases. The last time US nuclear weapons were involved in an accident in Europe that was made public was when a B-52 bomber carrying four hydrogen bombs collided with a tanker aircraft over Spain in 1966.

A US air force spokesman said it had the highest standards for “personnel and equipment” but could neither “confirm nor deny the presence or absence of nuclear weapons at any general or specific location”.

The B61 is the only tactical nuclear weapon left in the US arsenal. There are 100 stored across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Turkey.