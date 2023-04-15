US national guardsman accused of sharing secrets used own security clearance to search for ‘leak’

Jack Teixeira is suspected of mishandling US military security secrets. Photo: obtained by The Washington Post

FBI agents arrest US national guardsman Jack Teixeira, who has been charged with leaking classified documents. Image: WCVB-TV via REUTERS

A 21-YEAR-OLD national guardsman is facing 15 years in prison for leaking some of America’s most closely guarded secrets as it emerged he used his security clearance to follow the investigation as it closed in on him.

Jack Teixeira was charged yesterday in Boston with two counts under the Espionage Act over the most damaging leak of US intelligence in a decade.

The charges are the unauthorised detention and transmission of national defence information and the unauthorised removal and retention of classified material.

They carry prison sentences of 10 years and five years respectively. Prosecutors may bring additional charges.

US attorney general Merrick Garland said there were “very serious penalties” associated with the crimes.

“People who sign agreements to be able to receive classified documents acknow-ledge the importance to the national security of not disclosing those documents, and we intend to send that message – how important it is to our national security,” Mr Garland said.

President Joe Biden said he had directed the US military and intelligence community to restrict the “distribution of sensitive information” following the leak, which has caused international embarrassment for the country.

The documents, which detailed US concerns over Ukraine’s ability to fend off the Russian invasion, as well as sensitive information on its allies, were first leaked on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers.

Many of the documents included “TOP SECRET” markings, the FBI said in a criminal complaint filed in court.

Mr Teixeira was arrested by heavily armed tactical agents at his home in North Dighton, Massachusetts, on Thursday following a frenzied, week-long search for the source of the leak.

Investigators began focusing on Mr Teixeira after he was detected using his government computer to search for the word “leak” in a classified intelligence system, an FBI affidavit revealed.

He began searching on April 6, the day The New York Times first published a story about the breach of documents, suggesting he was trying to find out about the investigation into the leaker.

Hundreds of classified documents were leaked on to a private group on Discord beginning in December, but it appears the breach went unnoticed until some of the documents were forwarded to a number of other groups and platforms earlier this month.

The FBI said billing records on Discord and interviews with another user helped them identify Mr Teixeira, who gave himself the online moniker “jackthedripper”.

He is believed to have posted on Discord for years about guns, games and his favourite memes and overseen a private group named “Thug Shaker Central”.

The group consisted of around 20 to 30 boys and young men who bonded over a shared love of guns, religion and video games and would sometimes exchange bigoted and racist online memes.

At the hearing, Boston’s top federal national security prosecutor, Nadine Pellegrini, requested that Mr Teixeira be detained pending trial, and a detention hearing was set for Wednesday. The court appointed a public defender to represent Mr Teixeira.

It is believed to be the most serious security breach since more than 700,000 documents, videos and diplomatic cables appeared on the Wiki Leaks website in 2010. In the WikiLeaks case, the leaker – Chelsea Manning – was sentenced to 35 years in prison. President Barack Obama later commuted her sentence.

In a sworn statement, an FBI agent said Teixeira had held top secret security clearance since 2021, and he also maintained sensitive compartmented access to other highly classified programmes.

Since last May, the FBI said Teixeira has been serving as an E-3/airman first class in the Air National Guard and has been stationed at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts.