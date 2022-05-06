US judge throws out Donald Trump’s court challenge to Twitter ban as investor seeks to block Elon Musk’s takeover

A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed former US president Donald Trump's lawsuit against Twitter Inc that challenged his suspension from the platform.

In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco rejected Trump's argument that Twitter violated his right to freedom of speech guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Twitter and other social media platforms banned Trump from their services after a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot on January 6, 2021.

That assault followed a speech by Trump in which he reiterated false claims that his election loss in November was because of widespread fraud, an assertion rejected by multiple courts and state election officials.





The Big Tech Show: Do you have to be an asshole to be a top tech founder?

Read More

Meanwhile, Elon Musk and Twitter have been sued by a Florida pension fund seeking to block the Telsa CEO from quickly completing his planned $44bn takeover of the platform.

In a complaint filed in Delaware Chancery Court on Friday, the Orlando Police Pension Fund said that under Delaware law Mr Musk cannot complete the takeover until at least 2025 unless holders of two-thirds of shares not “owned” by him approved, according to Reuters.

The lawsuit said Mr Musk became an “interested stockholder” after taking a more than 9pc Twitter stake, requiring the delay.

Mr Musk also runs electric car company Tesla and is the world’s richest person, according to Forbes magazine.

Twitter and its board, including chief executive Parag Agrawal, are also named as defendants.

The lawsuit seeks to delay the merger’s closing until at least 2025, declare that Twitter directors breached their fiduciary duties, and recoup legal fees and costs.

Twitter declined to comment. A lawyer for Mr Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn’t the first time Mr Musk’s planned takeover has been targeted in court. Last month, a group of Twitter shareholders sued Mr Musk claiming that he failed to disclose his stake in the company in the proper timeframe.

Federal law requires investors to inform the Securities and Exchange Commission about stakes exceeding 5pc within 10 days of the purchase.

According to the earlier suit, Mr Musk hit the 5pc milestone on March 14 and thus needed to alert the SEC by 24 March. However, he did not do so until 4 April.

Mr Musk’s motive in buying all shares in the company to take it private has been the subject of much speculation for weeks.

The eccentric CEO has said he wants to protect free speech and improve transparency on the platform.

Earlier this week he denied reports that the takeover is the result of conversations with Trump, who was banned from Twitter following the January 2021 Capitol riots.

Read More



