A Nevada woman has lost her US court bid to force Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay her millions of dollars more than the 375,000 dollars (£302,000) in hush money she received after alleging that he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.

A judge in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court late on Friday to punish the woman's lawyer over bad-faith conduct and the use of stolen confidential documents.

Manchester United and Portugal player Ronaldo's legal team does not dispute that the two had sex, but maintains the encounter was consensual, and a confidentiality agreement prevents both sides from talking about it.

Dorsey said in her 42-page order that dismissing a case outright with no option to file it again is a severe sanction, but said Ronaldo had been harmed by Stovall’s conduct.

“I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents was bad faith, and simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of (plaintiff Kathryn) Mayorga’s claims,” the ruling said. “Harsh sanctions are merited.”

Stovall did not immediately respond Saturday to telephone and email messages. Text messages to associate Larissa Drohobyczer were not answered. They could appeal the decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

Ronaldo’s attorney in Las Vegas, Peter Christiansen, was traveling and was not immediately reachable for comment.

Ms Mayorga gave consent through Stovall and Drohobyczer to make her name public.