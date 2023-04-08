US investigates as ‘top-secret’ war intelligence is leaked

Documents on western help appear on Russian social media, but Ukraine says the information is fake

A Ukrainian serviceman covers his ears at the front line in the Lyman region of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Pentagon has opened an investigation into how “top-secret” US battlefield intelligence on Ukraine was leaked onto Russian social media.

Russian propagandists have gloated over the trove of documents which detail western help for Ukraine, though Kyiv has said the information is fake.

Mikhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said: “Since the USSR’s collapse, Russian intelligence has degraded to the extent that the only way to redeem itself after ‘Salisbury’ and ‘three-day plans’ is to photoshop and fake leaks.”

He was referring to the 2018 poisoning in Salisbury of a Russian double agent and the Kremlin’s failed plan to capture Ukraine within three days.

Yesterday, a Telegram channel linked closely to Russia’s FSB security services, had boasted of a “first breakthrough for Russian intelligence” when it published photos of the leaked files.

It said the five documents, marked as “top secret”, gave away valuable intelligence ahead of Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive. It said: “In particular, there were graphs of the expected supply of weapons, the number of troops and the consumption of ammunition.”

The documents, dated between February 23 and March 1, showed training schedules and locations for Ukrainian and Russian military units and artillery guns along the front line, as well as estimates of when muddy spring conditions in southern and eastern Ukraine would dry up to allow swift tank advances on Russian positions.

But Twitter users also noticed that the photos of the documents, published by Russian Telegram channels, appeared to have been doctored.

In the original social media posts, the documents said 43,500 Russian soldiers had been killed and 17,500 Ukrainian soldiers had died in the near 13-month-long war, but later this was changed to 17,500 Russian losses compared with 71,500 Ukrainians.

Mr Podolyak described the documents as yet another Kremlin disinformation effort and promised that the Russian army “will see the real plans on the ground soon”, although the Pentagon said it was taking the leak seriously. Sabrina Singh, the deputy press secretary at the Pentagon, said: “We are aware of the reports of social media posts and the department is reviewing the matter.”

Ukraine has been building up forces along the 965km front line all year, but has not disclosed where or when it plans to begin a counter-offensive.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, told German media he expected it to begin in the “coming weeks”.

Speculation on the location of the counter-attack has focused most recently on the occupied town of Melitopol, about 80km south of the Dnipro River which marks the southern front line.

It lies on strategically important road and railway hubs which connect Crimea and occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia region with occupied parts of Donbas. Officials on both sides have reported an increase in Ukrainian artillery fire around the town.

Russian officials have reportedly told civilians to leave the area as the Ukrainian counteroffensive is imminent. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)