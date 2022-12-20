| 6.7°C Dublin

US House of Representatives panel says Donald Trump should face criminal insurrection, obstruction charges

Patricia Zengerle and Moira Warburton

The US House of Representatives panel probing the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol asked federal prosecutors on Monday to charge Donald Trump with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection, for his role in sparking the deadly riot.

The Democratic-led select committee's request to the Justice Department - after more than 1,000 witness interviews and the collection of hundreds of thousands of documents - marked the first time in history that Congress has referred a former president for criminal prosecution.

